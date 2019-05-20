Canada goaltender Shannon Szabados watch as U.S. players celebrate a win during the Four Nations Cup hockey gold-medal game in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Nov. 10, 2018. More than 200 of the world’s top female players have taken their next step toward a single, economically viable professional league by forming their own players’ association. The new Professional Women’s Hockey Association (PWHPA) announced Monday, May 20, 2019, that incorporation papers were filed Friday with help from attorneys from Ballard Spahr. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP, File)