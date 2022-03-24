Rule 1.7(a) states an attorney cannot represent a client if that representation is “directly adverse” to the interests of another client. The motion goes on to claim that a prosecutor cannot act as a defense attorney without creating such a conflict.
“The prosecuting attorney’s client is the State in every criminal case filed in his county and, consequently, he owes the State his undivided loyalty,” the motion states. “But when he represents a criminal defendant in Idaho — even in a different county — he betrays that loyalty because his representation of the criminal defendant is directly adverse to the State.”
The prosecution also said defense work by county prosecutors is prohibited by the Idaho State Bar.
The memorandum presents hypothetical examples in support of the rule, such as if an attorney had to cross examine a law enforcement officer to defend their client, then have that same officer as a witness in a criminal prosecution.
A second example given was one where an attorney may have to uphold laws as a prosecutor that a defense attorney could challenge as unconstitutional.
Oleson has been Custer County Prosecutor since 2016. He said motions similar to that filed by the Attorney General’s Office have been filed several times in cases in which he acted as a defense attorney, and that he did not expect this motion to be granted. He said the Idaho State Bar opinion cited in the motion was from 1990 and he did not believe it would apply in his case.
“Every time these prosecutors get scared, they try to get me kicked off the case because they know they’re going to lose” Oleson said.
A district court arraignment in the case is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 31 in Bingham County Court.
Rowland is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and exhibition or use of a deadly weapon. He is accused of pointing a gun at a woman and children in November after they reportedly left a Thanksgiving note on his door. Rowland has continued to work as sheriff despite calls for his resignation.