POCATELLO – The Board of Public Health met on Thursday morning to discuss the plan going forward as schools get underway and life continues to transition back to some sense of normalcy with the COVID-19 pandemic. Before getting into the core of the meeting, discussions were had about situations, symptoms and the statistics.
Tracy McCulloch, part of Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s team, first addressed the issues with symptoms. She explained that with two deaths associated with COVID on Wednesday in Bingham County, a reminder is overdue.
Symptoms progress as the virus’ infection runs its course through the body, hitting the worst stages for those at higher risk right around seven to eight days. The two deaths in Bingham County on Wednesday involved people in their 60s and 80s.
They moved on to explain that certain symptoms should be a direct indication for the hospitals and medical professionals to take into account — more specifically, if they are blue in the face, having trouble staying awake, hard to wake, or having chest pains, they should be closely monitored by medical professionals.
The meeting then changed directions again, moving into the numbers that have been seen since their last meeting.
Bannock and Bingham counties continue to be the hot spots in SIPH, with Bingham dangling right around the high-risk level for some time and Bannock consistently being above the moderate level. Although both of these counties continue to be above the threshold for movement into the next risk level, historically, the Board of Public Health continues to shy away from moving any of the counties out of the low-risk level.
In their most recent meeting on Aug. 6, they chose to vote against the medical expertise of two well-respected and known doctors and kept every county in the green. Both doctors then explained that because of the level of community spread in these areas, they strongly urged that the board move the risk levels.
SIPH Director Maggie Mann explained that these levels need to be evaluated based on the information. They discussed the numbers in each of the counties, including Bannock County announcing that they are ready to vacate the emergency declaration that they have in place.
The representative from Power County explained that they plan on having a rise in cases because they recently held their county fair. Oneida County expressed that they did a great job during their county fair and feel that they will only see a small increase in cases. Bear Lake County finished Raspberry Days over the weekend, and they expect to see some increases from the amount that came to the event.
Despite the expectation of higher case numbers coming from these events, the board decided to vote to keep all the counties in the low-risk (green) category, even after being informed that some of the counties may need reevaluated.
Comments made from residents in the health district expressed concern for the risk levels as well as wanting masks to be mandated.