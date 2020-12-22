An Owyhee County rancher stands to lose a federal grazing preference and related water right if a land swap proposed between the Idaho Department of Lands and U.S. Bureau of Land Management is approved.
The rancher, Tim Lowry, has asked IDL to send a letter to other ranchers who could be impacted by the swap asking for their written consent and explaining to them clearly what the effects of such an exchange would be on their existing grazing rights so they can make an informed decision.
A land swap between BLM and IDL known as the Owyhee Land Exchange was proposed several years ago. BLM manages federal land in the affected area and IDL manages state endowment land in that area.
The proposed swap of land in Owyhee County includes 11 parcels of non-wilderness federal land managed by BLM totaling 31,000 acres that would be exchanged for 40 parcels of IDL-managed state endowment trust land totaling 24,000 acres.
According to IDL officials, the exchange is based on the appraised value of the lands, not the size or number of parcels.
In response to questions about this issue that Idaho Farm Bureau Federation sent to the Idaho Department of Lands, IDL Public Information Officer Sharla Arledge said that because Congress in 2009 designated more than 500,000 acres of public land in Owyhee County as wilderness, IDL now manages endowment trust lands in that area that do not match the agency’s purposes.
She said the exchange would enable the department to acquire federal parcels adjacent to existing state endowment trust lands “better suited to our mission and objective for the endowment beneficiaries.”
“The new IDL parcels create larger endowment land blocks and reduce the expense of managing scattered parcels,” Arledge said. “The acquisition helps IDL to meet the Idaho constitutional mandate to maximize revenues for endowment beneficiaries, which is primarily public schools.”
According to IDL, 17 grazing leases on state land and 18 grazing allotments on BLM land would be impacted by the proposed land swap.
IDL anticipates the Idaho land board, which provides direction to the department of lands, will consider the issue during its January meeting. The land board normally meets the third Tuesday of the month.
Arledge said that livestock grazing “is and will continue as the primary and dominant land use on the federal and (state-owned) endowment trust lands. Both agencies worked closely with livestock grazing permittees and lessees to establish a clear path of transition when ownership changes hands.”
Lowry, however, points out that permittees who have BLM grazing preference rights, as he does, will have those rights extinguished when the BLM land becomes state land under the exchange.
Currently, as long as Lowry complies with BLM’s grazing regulations, his BLM grazing permits are renewed automatically, every 10 years. This is known as a grazing preference right, which was granted by Congress in the Taylor Grazing Act in 1934.
But that grazing permit renewal won’t happen automatically if the land is managed by IDL because at the end of a state grazing lease, anyone can submit a bid to graze there. Whoever the highest bidder is takes over the lease.
That means Lowry could lose his ability to graze on land he used to have the right to graze on as well as the associated in-stream stock watering rights he was awarded by the Idaho Supreme Court in the Joyce Livestock decision, which ruled that the federal government couldn’t hold those rights because it doesn’t own cattle.
In a letter that Lowry sent to then-IDL Director Tom Schultz in 2015, he said he believes the land swap makes sense.
“However,” he added, “we have long maintained and stated at meetings, that when BLM grazing land is exchanged for state (land), the existing valid and vested rights must be recognized and acknowledged, otherwise a ‘takings’ of private property will occur.”
Under IDL’s plan, Lowry would not be compensated for the loss of his grazing preference and water rights. These preference rights and water rights have a monetary value that is recognized by banks and are recognized as property rights in Idaho law.
Lowry has met with IDL officials to try and come to a resolution, but no mutually agreeable solution has been reached.
“If it becomes state land and somebody else outbids him, he no longer has access to his water right and the state’s refusing to compensate him for that,” said Russ Hendricks, director of governmental affairs for Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, which is assisting Lowry on this issue.
IDL has known for five years that the loss of grazing preference without compensation that would occur as a result of the land swap is an issue, Hendricks added.
“It should be no surprise to them that it is still an issue and it must be fully resolved before the exchange can move forward,” he said.
Hendricks said it’s unknown how many other ranchers oppose the land swap because of the grazing preference and compensation issue but it’s still an important issue even if only one rancher objects.
“Whether it’s one person or 30 people, wrong is wrong,” he said. “They are essentially extinguishing Tim’s vested rights that have a monetary value. We would expect that of a government in Russia or China, but not in Idaho.”
Hendricks said IFBF will oppose the exchange moving forward “unless they’re willing to equitably compensate Tim for his property rights. The whole purpose of government is to protect people’s rights, not take them away.”
BLM needs to get the approval of the state land board to move forward with the land exchange. That process would include an environmental assessment and comment period.
Arledge told IFBF that the department must follow the constitutional and statutory process for leasing endowment lands. One of those obligations is that when a grazing lease’s term ends, IDL must put the lease out to bid during a public auction.
IDL understands Lowry’s position that he is entitled to compensation for loss of his federal grazing preference, Arledge officials said. “However,” she added, “neither state nor federal law provides for such compensation.”
Hendricks said, “neither does the law prohibit it, which would be the moral thing to do.”