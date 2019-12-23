Army Hawaii Football

Hawaii running back Miles Reed (26) runs through the Army defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 30, 2019 in Honolulu.

 Marco Garcia / Associated Press

Hawaii (9-5, Mountain West) vs. BYU (7-5, Independent), Dec. 24, 8 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Honolulu

TOP PLAYERS

Hawaii: WR Cedric Byrd II, 91 receptions, 1,049 yards, 10 touchdowns.

BYU: QB Zach Wilson, 2,108 yards passing, 11 touchdowns passing, one rushing TD.

NOTABLE

Hawaii: Nick Rolovich, who led the Rainbow Warriors to nine wins and a West Division title, is the program's first conference coach of the year since June Jones in 2007.

BYU: The Cougars have passed for more than 200 yards in 14 straight games, the longest streak since 19 games in a row across the 2007-08 seasons.

LAST TIME

BYU 49, Hawaii 23 (Oct. 13, 2018)

BOWL HISTORY

Hawaii: This is the ninth time since 2002 that the Rainbow Warriors are playing in the Hawaii Bowl. This will be their 15th bowl overall.

BYU: The Cougars have won eight of their last 12 bowls and will be playing in their 37th postseason game.