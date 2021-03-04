The latest release from Disney and Disney Animation Studios is a film that is being released into theaters beginning on March 5, including right here in Blackfoot at the Blackfoot Movie Mill.
The film is based upon the legend and folklore story that takes place in the world of Kumandra.
Long ago, in the world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, and her pet pill bug companion Tuk Tuk to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than dragon magic to save the world — it’s going to take trust as well.
The story revolves around the stories that Benja, Raya’s father, has told Raya over the years. The voices provided by Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Danile Dae Kim as her father Benja are what begin the movie after the dragons have saved mankind from the vicious Druun, monsters bent on destroying the entire world.
Raya has long heard the stories of the last dragon from her father Benja. As a villainous force was working its way across the land, turning people into stone, magical dragons united their forces together into a stone and one named Sisu used it to stop the pending apocalypse. She sacrificed herself in the process, although rumors persist that she survived. That stone resides with Benja and Raya’s people when the film begins, but the other clans of the now-divided world steal it, break it into pieces, and scatter it across the land.
Years later, Raya goes on a quest to find both Sisu (Awkafina) and the fragments of the stone, trying to bring her people back together and fulfill her father’s vision of loyalty. Along the way, they are chased by the princess of a clan seeking full power named Namaari (Gemma Chan), and encounter several memorable supporting characters, including the gregarious Boun (Izaac Wang), one-eyed Tong (Benedict Wong), and even a “con baby,” a kid who uses her undeniable cuteness as an alley con artist. All of these lively characters were impacted by the stone’s fragmentation, and they form an unforgettable core in what is basically an old-fashioned adventure movie that recalls everything from Indiana Jones to “Princess Mononoke.”
Well cast and well animated as only Disney Animation can do, “Raya and the Last Dragon” is as delightful and entertaining as a movie can be that doesn’t have live actors in it.
The tale spins around and around and will keep audiences entertained from start to finish.
This film will delight audiences of all ages and is the perfect family film on a cold winter’s night.
This film rates a 4.5 on a scale of 1-5 and will be a delight for every family to enjoy.
This is a great film, one of the best for this early in the season.