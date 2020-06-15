The Regional Development Alliance has announced that a reserve fund has been set aside to help small businesses survive and rebound from the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses throughout the region have been impacted by the actions that were required to help curtail the spread of the virus.
Connie Chadwick, executive director of the RDA, explained, “ We recently convened an executive meeting of the RDA board and concluded that small businesses and the local community can use all the financial assistance they can get right now. To help do our part we’ve set aside $750,000 to fund this new program.”
The RDA Business Relief loans will be written to qualified firms for up to $10,000. Only companies with 20 employees or less will be considered. These companies must be located in the RDA’s service region that includes Bonneville, Bannock, Bingham, Madison, Jefferson, Butte, and Custer Counties. Other impacted areas may be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. The loans will be defered for five months upon the signing date. Interest will accrue at 2.5, however the interest payment will be waived if loans are repaid in full at the end of the deferral period.
Chadwick continued, “The reality is that small business is the backbone of our economy. These small firms can get back in the game if they have the short-term resources they need for payroll and rent. We had an excellent regional economy before this unforeseen setback, and we want to get back to those levels of prosperity as soon as possible.”
Interested parties are encouraged to visit the RDA’s website at rdaidaho.com and fill out the Business Relief Loan online application. Requests will be reviewed in the order that they are submitted and the approved loans will be will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Area businesses can also receive counseling from an RDA referral to the Small Business Development Center, Idaho Innovation Center, and SCORE. These organizations are currently working with entrepreneurs as they go through the applications for both State and Federal assistance programs.
The Regional Development Alliance has been providing alternative financing to area businesses for the last 23 years. The resources they provide help with retention of existing business, new job creation, and new business development in their seven-county service region.