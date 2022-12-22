During the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, an annual ringing of the bells to bring in donations for its charitable programs, the amount of volunteers has been down from the previous year.
In order to receive donations, there has to be a volunteer to ring the bells and watch over the donations that are stored in the red kettle and to facilitate that the Salvation Army and the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) sign up volunteers for time slots during the days of Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“I don't think we even had half of the spots and times filled this year, unfortunately,” said Traci Hebdon, SEICAA’s Bingham County coordinator.
This lack of volunteers has hit the Salvation Army’s total amount raised. As of Dec. 20, the total amount raised was $13,866 for the season. This is on track to be down from the last year when they raised $19,600 total.
Hebdon said that possibly one of the reasons for less donations is that people have less disposable income, but she doesn’t blame the generosity of the Bingham community. She said that people are donating when they have the option to.
“What I find is it's really not the issue of donations, because if those kettles are out, our community is donating. They are stepping up,” said Traci Hebdon, SEICAA’s Bingham County coordinator. “It's the lack of the kettles and the bells being out there being rung.”
“I mean, considering what we've collected thus far for how much time the kettles are going out. I think our community has been fabulous,” Hebdon said.
Hebdon said that having less money raised during the kettle campaign will translate to less aid they can offer the Bingham County community.
“Fewer donations means less assistance that we're able to provide out in a community for people that are in need,” Hebdon said.
“The Salvation Army in Bingham County helps with rental assistance, utility assistance, food assistance, shelter help, transportation help. We have emergency services,” Hebdon explained. “And the need is just so great right now. We are seeing more new faces than ever in the office that are needing help and they're classified as the working poor. And it's just hard to make all those ends meet with all of the inflated prices of things,” Hebdon said.
Hebdon also pointed out that with many charities people who donate don’t know how much is actually going to people in need, and she said the Salvation Army only retains 10%, so 90 cents of every dollar goes out. She said the money that stays goes to salaries and administrative fees needed to run the group.
Hebdon said that in the next donation season they hope to see more “organizational volunteering” in the community, where more organizations and clubs step in to take time slots where they can ring the bells.
“I think that would be not only a fun and rewarding activity for the organization, it would also go a long way to help us meet those volunteer needs,” Hebdon said.
Hebdon spoke to her own experience ringing the bells for the red kettle campaign.
“When I've been out there ringing the bells it's just a lot of fun to interact with people. To see the positive, great comments that they have to share about the Salvation Army,” Hebdon said.
“You hear stories about how once upon a time the Salvation Army helped me with my rent when we were gonna lose our housing or those different types of stories. And it just makes you feel good to do a little bit to help others,” Hebdon said.
Ray Matsurra, who has donated his time ringing the bells with his son, Josh, said the biggest thing he’s learned while volunteering is, “the kindness of people from all walks of life who are willing to come forward and help others they share this community with and just have unity in the community.”
There will still be time on Friday and Christmas Eve to volunteer to ring the bells for the red kettle campaign. Anyone who wants to do that is encouraged to sign up for a time slot at https://signup.com/go/iQZjwax.
