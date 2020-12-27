One of the driving forces behind the local economy has been the Regional Economic Development Center for Eastern Idaho. With REDI at the helm, the region has become one of the nation's strongest economies.
REDI has become a force that brings together, not only the business community, but also academic institutions and government leaders. Prior to the organization’s formation, there was no similar body that was so capable of uniting these separate industries for the good of the local economy. CEO Teresa McKnight has seen a shift in mindset in the region thanks to REDI. Rather than cities competing against one another for business, they now celebrate wins in one location as a win for the entire region. McKnight believes this is important because showcasing the region as a whole makes it more attractive to prospectors. A region can provide more resources and a larger workforce than any individual city.
“I’ve seen it over and over again in multiple states in which I’ve led projects. With those who are continually against each other, competing with one other, nobody wins. A win-win for everyone (happens) when everybody is on the same page, collaborating and working together. And when you bring in companies or site selectors, when you don’t have a cohesive region, they definitely see and feel it,” said REDI CEO Teresa McKnight.
REDI was first formed in 2015. Its intention was to create a point of access for business in the area to connect for resources, growth, relationship-building. Its areas of focus are agriculture, advanced manufacturing, energy, banking and finance, health care, information technology and outdoor recreation. REDI stretches across 14 counties in the eastern part of the state, from the Utah border to the Montana border.
REDI takes a three-pronged approach when it comes to strengthening the local economy. The organization’s first focus is retention, expansion and recruitment of businesses. It identifies areas where “competitive advantages exist,” the potential for future growth is the greatest and “return on investment is the highest.”
“We’re are able to bring to the table different programs that are provided not only from our region but also from a state perspective. REDI has, at our fingertips, different programs, initiatives, incentives that help support (business) efforts,” McKnight said.
Companies that REDI helped expand include Elevation Labs, Cives Steel Company, BioLogiQ and Premier Technology. The most recent company it recruited was FCR, an call center that is expected to bring 300 jobs to Idaho Falls.
REDI’s second focus is workforce education, development and training. One tool for this is REDI’s Roots portal that provides employers and job seekers one place to post or search for all jobs in eastern Idaho.
“We’ve gotten a great response to that, in particular from people who grew up here, left the region and now want to come back,” McKnight said.
Redi’s final area of focus is in entrepreneurship, innovation and research. It has done extensive research to create county profiles it provides to companies looking for new locations. REDI also connects companies with researchers at education institutes than can assist them.
“If a private sector has a problem, our high institutions of learning have developed solutions to help the private sector with their problem. Bringing the two together to collaborate really is a win-win for both sides,” McKnight said.
McKnight is already planning the upcoming launch of REDI 2021. It will roll out even more new programs in the new year to continue growing the region.