BLACKFOOT – With ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit announcing to the world his “gloom and doom” scenario where there would be no football this fall, neither college or professional, it is only fair that there is a differing view offered, ironically by someone else on the ESPN College Gameday broadcast team in Reece Davis.
Davis offers a much more believable scenario in that nothing will ever be the same in this world due to COVID-19, but it’s not a realistic approach to think that all of the great minds working together won’t be able to come up with some sort of plan that will curtail the widespread fear of coronavirus.
Sure, this is a troubling and horrific time that the world and in particular the United States is going through and there is a lot of uncertainty in the world these days, but you have to also be realistic enough to realize that we will get a handle on this and turn things around.
Reece Davis offered up his thoughts on the whole problem earlier this week and in effect has offered this rebuttal of the Herbstreit commentary with this analysis.
With the North American sports landscape on hiatus until further notice due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, many have begun to speculate whether or not the 2020 college football season could be in jeopardy. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a sobering prediction last week when he said he’d be “shocked” if football was played this fall.
Davis, during an appearance on First Take Monday, said that while he understands Herbstreit’s concerns based on forecasts from medical experts, he hesitated to buy into the notion that the college football season is already doomed some five months away from the start of the regular season. Davis said he’s holding on to hope that some type of medical breakthrough will be achieved in time between now and kickoff that will allow the season to be played, even if adjustments to the schedule are required.
“I’m far more optimistic and more hopeful than Kirk’s quote there at this point. I just think that’s a little bit premature at this juncture while offering the caveat that there is so much unknown out there. Kirk’s right based on everything I’ve read in terms of medical experts, in terms of the facts. I’m hopeful and optimistic that with so many people working on this that we’re going to have some kind of treatment, some type of break over the next several weeks that will make it far more feasible to have football. At this point, I’m far more optimistic. Might there be adjustments to the schedule? Might things change a little bit in terms of how the business is conducted? Sure ...
“All I’m saying is that I think we’re a little premature. Because all you have to do is look back at the recent stats and look at the number of people in New York City, which has been decimated, and six weeks ago we’re encouraging people to go to festivals. Now that seems foolish. What I’m saying is on the other side of that, it’s not just hopeful optimism and belief in the power of people to figure things out. It’s saying, let’s wait and see. We have some time. We have the best minds in the world working on (a cure). It’s not just a vaccine, it’s treatment options, how will the virus react at different times of the year, things that we don’t know.” — Rece Davis, ESPN
On Thursday evening, Herbstreit caught the attention of the entire college football world when he offered a grim outlook on the upcoming season during an ESPN radio hit. It’s not as if the outbreak hasn’t already impacted preparations for the 2020 season either, with the outbreak and ensuing shutdown occurring in the heart of spring practice for teams across the country.
“I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football,” Herbstreit said, via a TMZ transcript. “I’ll be so surprised if that happens.
“Just because from what I understand, people that I listen to, you’re 12 to 18 months from a vaccine. I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball. I just don’t know how you can do it with the optics of it,” Herbstreit said, according to TMZ. “Next thing you know you got a locker room full of guys that are sick. And that’s on your watch? I wouldn’t want to have that.”
Several Power 5 head coaches haven’t hesitated to voice their concerns about the timeline for the 2020 campaign. Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck called June and July “critical.” Washington State’s Nick Rolovich said programs need a good “four to six weeks” to make sure their bodies are ready for training camp. Indiana head coach Tom Allen said he “thinks” June and July would be enough time. Penn State head coach James Franklin is still discussing with his staff what would be enough, and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt there should be a “minimum of four weeks of conditioning before you put them into camp.”
The COVID-19 outbreak has already forced the cancellation of all NCAA winter and spring championships for the 2019-2020 academic year, including the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The event had never previously been canceled since its 1939 inception.
While there is a great deal of uncertainty regarding all sports, I would almost entertain the idea that we are much closer to solving some of the major issues with this horrific pandemic and that we will prevail when it is all said and done.
We have to maintain our positive outlook on things and realize that there are a lot people who have letters like MD, PhD, and so on behind their names that would indicate that they know a lot more about this whole thing than any of us ever will. I am willing to trust them to come up, not only with a treatment, but also a vaccine that will allow things to return to a more normal state for all of us in the very near future.