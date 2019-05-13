Congress to weigh permanent protections for US grizzlies
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Lawmakers in Congress are scheduled to take up legislation protecting grizzly bears against future hunting as federal and state officials appeal a court ruling that blocked planned hunts in Wyoming and Idaho.
A hearing on the proposed measure is scheduled for Wednesday before a House Natural Resources subcommittee. It also allows grizzlies to be reintroduced to Native American lands and puts new restrictions on the killing of bears that attack livestock.
It's sponsored by Rep. Raul Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat.
The push for permanent grizzly protections follows a September ruling that restored threatened species status for about 700 bears in and around Yellowstone National Park.
The bruins are considered sacred among some tribes. But there's growing pressure to allow hunting because of grizzly attacks on livestock and occasionally people.
Woman dies after jet-ski crash in Grant County
SEATTLE (AP) — Grant County authorities say a 27-year-old woman died after her jet ski was struck by another jet ski.
Officials with the Grant County Sheriff's Office say Adra-Ann Rice of Des Moines, Washington, was riding with her 8-year-old daughter Saturday afternoon near Blue Heron Park when their jet ski was hit by another jet ski driven by a 17-year-old male relative who also lives in Des Moines.
The child and teenager were not seriously injured.
Official say bystanders at the park went into the water and administered first aid to the three until emergency responders arrived.
The three were taken to a Moses Lake hospital, where Rice later died.
The investigation of the crash continues.
Family searches for person who caused crash
BLISS, Idaho (AP) — The family of a Washington man who was severely injured in a November car crash near Bliss, Idaho is trying to find the driver of a truck that fled the scene.
The Magic Valley Times-News reports Ron Goodman, who lives in Soap Lake, Washington, was on life support for 21 days, spent 82 days in hospitals and underwent about 22 surgeries.
He's unable to use his legs.
His family is offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to the person responsible for the crash.
In November, Idaho State Police said it was investigating the crash that injured two people on I-84 near the Bliss exit.
An unsecured toolbox came out of the bed of a truck and landed on the interstate, leading to the crash.
Woman marks Mother's Day with butterflies at infant graves
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In honor of Mother's Day, a woman in Portland placed about 1,000 decorative butterflies on the graves of infants and children at a local cemetery.
KGW-TV reports Jessica Dorrington began placing the figures Friday near the grave of her own young daughter, who died seven years ago. She placed the final butterfly on Saturday.
Dorrington says she hopes the gesture will give strength to mothers who also have lost children.
Her daughter, Abigale, was 22 weeks old when she died in 2012.
Dorrington is a physical therapist who treats pelvic floor dysfunction, working with women who have experienced stillbirths or miscarriages.
This was her first year marking the holiday with the butterflies. Dorrington, who also has two sons, says she wants to place butterflies at the cemetery every Mother's Day.