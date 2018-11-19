Utah State blows past Saint Mary’s
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Neemias Queta had 24 points, nine rebounds and five blocks to lead Utah State to an 80-63 victory over Saint Mary’s on Monday night in the heavyweight bracket of the MGM Main Event.
The Aggies shot 49 percent (29 of 50) from the floor, while stifling Saint Mary’s to 29 percent.
Utah State outrebounded the Gaels, 41-32, while outscoring them in the paint, 34-24. The Aggies also registered eight blocks.
Sam Merrill added 23 points with eight assists for Utah State (5-0), which is off to its best start since the 2013-14 season.
reighton beats Boise advances in Cayman Classic
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Ty-Shon Alexander hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and Damien Jefferson scored 16 on 7-of-10 shooting to help Creighton beat Boise State 94-82 on Monday night in the Cayman Islands Classic.
The Bluejays will play Georgia State in the semifinals Tuesday.
Boise State (1-2) scored the first six points and led 35-32 after Justinian Jessup hit a 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the first half. Marcus Zegarowski and Alexander made back-to-back 3s to spark a 14-6 run that gave Creighton (3-1) a five-point lead at the break. After BSU’s Marcus Dickinson made a layup to open the second half, the Bluejays scored 10 in a row to make it 56-43 and led by at least nine points the rest of the way.
RJ Williams, a juco transfer, scored 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and had three steals — all season highs.
Bowman, BC beat Wyoming in Fort Myers Tip-Off
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ky Bowman scored 24 of his career-high 38 points in the first half and Boston College held on for an 88-76 win over Wyoming on Monday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
The Eagles will play Loyola-Chicago in the championship game Wednesday.
Bowman made 14 of 22 from the field, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range. Johncarlos Reyes, in his first start of the season, scored 15 on 6-of-7 shooting before fouling out in 19 minutes and Steffon Mitchell had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Boston College (3-1).
Bowman had 14 points, including three 3-pointers and a 3-point play, during a 16-0 run that gave BC a 33-20 lead with eight minutes left in the first half and the Eagles led the rest of the way. Bowman and Reyes had back-to-back dunks to cap a 6-0 spurt to open the second half that gave BC a 22-point lead, its biggest of the game.
Wyoming used runs of 9-0 and 17-4 to trim its deficit to 68-65 when TJ Taylor converted a 3-point play with 5:40 to play but Bowman answered with a 3-pointer and the Cowboys got no closer.
Justin James had 27 points, on 7 of 22 shooting, and Jake Hendricks scored 22, including a career-high five 3-pointers for Wyoming (1-3).
Boston College committed 28 fouls and the Cowboys attempted 41 foul shots, outscoring the Eagles 31-14 from the free-throw line.