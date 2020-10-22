Relief Society in Action highlights the volunteer service of Latter-day Saint women in their communities around the world. The Relief Society is the women’s organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It has more than 7.1 million members and is the largest women’s organization in the world.
Oregon’s Relief Society Joins Community in Service After Worst Fire Season on Record
Members of the Relief Society in Oregon joined forces with local service organizations to help their fellow congregants and community members after fires destroyed thousands of homes in early September.
“It makes you tear up a little bit, just that people are so generous and kind and it doesn’t matter. You don’t know who they’re affiliated with or anything; it’s just people that drop everything and come to help,” said Norma Jean Washburn from Lincoln City, Oregon.
In the Medford area, located in southern Oregon, more than 2,300 houses were lost because of the fast-spreading fire. Relief Society Sisters found ways to lift their neighbors impacted by the worst fire season on record.
Blankets ‘Cheer and Bless’ Aged Care Residents
Members of the Relief Society and Young Women in Perth, Australia, came together and made blankets for the residents of McDougall Park Nursing Home. The sisters created 20 blankets to show love and support to the elderly who might feel lonely during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“The girls were excited with the idea to provide this comfort locally, knowing how much they also missed being able to see some of their loved ones during the restrictions,” said Becca Osborn, Young Women leader.
The sisters worked together in love and service to “scatter sunshine to the needy, sad and lone” (Hymn #230).
Latter-day Saint Raises Awareness of Challenges Faced by Polynesian Women
Miresa Buchin, a Relief Society sister in French Polynesia, set up a self-reliance course at the Pu o te Hau women’s shelter in Pape’ete.
Buchin serves on the Board of Trustees of the Women’s Council of French Polynesia, representing 13 women’s associations, including the Relief Society — and was able to connect with the shelter.
“Thanks to the course on ‘Success in School Begins at Home,’ these women regained their interest in doing new things. They realized they have the power to decide their destiny,” said Buchin. “I have seen big smiles of hope, tears of healing and the desire to change their lives.”
Australian Latter-day Saint Women Make Masks for Refugees, Migrants and Elderly Citizens
When the local government in Cardinia Shire, Australia, was in need of more face masks for refugees and migrant residents, Jane Seppings, a Relief Society sister in Victoria, Australia, created and donated more than 20 face masks to the cause.
“This was a way I could further contribute to other families in the community by doing something as simple as making masks for those that don’t have access to them,” Seppings explained. “It is always nice to help out where I can.”
Other Relief Society sisters in Wonthaggi, Australia, recognized the need for masks and sewed over 90 masks for a local nursing home.
“I’ll never forget … the unity we felt as we worked together to help in our local community,” said Ourania Fielding, a Church leader in Wonthaggi.
Bread Bag Tags, Volleyball and Beanies Commemorate Young Women’s Organization Anniversary
Young women in Adelaide, Australia, are doing the #My150 Challenge. The challenge is for youth to do 150 uplifting tasks to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Young Women organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2020.
The young women have been learning to crochet scarves and beanies for the homeless community in Adelaide.
One young woman, Charlotte Clark, decided to collect bread tags to help people in South Africa. Clark started collecting bread tags after she heard about an organization that recycles them and in exchange donates wheelchairs to people in South Africa.
“I’ve been collecting for 18 months now,” Charlotte said, “and have collected about 9 kilograms (20 pounds), which is over 25,000 bread tags. It made me feel good that I was helping people in South Africa who didn’t have access to wheelchairs they needed. I knew I was following Jesus Christ because I know that He helped people in need.”
Relief Society members serve as leaders for the Young Women, who advance to the women’s organization at the age of 18.