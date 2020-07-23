CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. Be careful in the heat during these summer months.
On Sunday, we will be meeting at our Calvary Bible Church for our message in Colossians from God’s Word, the Bible. We will have videos available on Facebook if we are able. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). We want you to seek the Lord Jesus before all else at this time. Most importantly, have your trust in Him for your salvation. He is the only one who can save you. Then serve Him in all you do.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
Meet with us for worship and Bible study on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
ST. KATERI'S CHAPEL
Last weekend the profound and lovely sacraments of Confirmation and First Communion happened, so what is next for us? There are some who see Confirmation as the end of their religious training, like a graduation. True, it is often the end of their more formal religious training in a parish, but each confirmed soul has only begun. “Confirmation is the START of life as a fully initiated member of the Catholic Church, the Body of Christ. With that comes a greater responsibility, not only to share your faith but also to be a continuing example of the faith in and OUT of church. It is that simple and that challenging. We are now called to go deeper and deeper into our faith ... to grow in our relationship with Christ and His Church.” (For more on this topic, read the entire article at https://www.getfed.com/confirmation-is-not-the-end-5819.) Our children who received their First Holy Communion need to continue to receive the Holy Eucharist. It is a precept of the church to attend Mass each Sunday (or Saturday Sabbath Vigil) and to receive Communion if able. So to all our newly confirmed, and to all who have received your First Communion we say, “Welcome! Join us on your way within the church and with Christ. This is only the beginning of so much more!”
Mass Schedule: Daily weekday Masses are celebrated Tuesday through Friday at 8 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Adoration of the Lord in the Holy Eucharist follows the Friday Mass until 12 p.m. Sunday Vigil Mass is Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Sunday Masses are 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Note that any Sunday, Mass may be celebrated outdoors behind the church.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Sunday, July 26, 2020
No in-church services this week.
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings yet. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
There are several online worship services available on Facebook on Sundays. We will list them so you can choose whichever service meets your schedule. Everyone is welcome to watch any or all of them at any time.
Pocatello 1st United Methodist Church – Michael Scarlett – 10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Rockies – Duane Anders – 9 a.m.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Nancy Amos – 10:30 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church – Ruth Marsh – 10 a.m.
Roseberg 1st United Methodist Church – Dave Thompson – 11 a.m.
(Former Jason Lee Pastor)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and saying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
-“Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
- Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
We have a sharing box in the front foyer of the church. If you have a little extra shelf-stable food or personal care items, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need. We will get through this challenging time together by helping each other.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather to worship and connect with God: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children is cancelled for the time being due to COVID-19.
Many would say that our culture is drifting away from its moral roots. Whether you believe that drift is glacier slow or whitewater fast, the question arises: How do we live in such a culture? In the Bible there’s a letter from Paul to Titus that addresses that question. Titus found himself in a culture that was so immoral, the Greek word for lying was based on the island’s name. Join us to discover how Titus and the churches he led were encouraged to lead and live in such a culture so that their lives mattered.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our website.
We have returned to worship God in community. We are gathering together, even while we’re social distancing, wearing masks (or not), and washing our hands ... a lot. Please join us if you wish, but please stay home if you have even a hint of being sick. We are still “gathering” online on Facebook and YouTube, though sermon times will vary between 11 and 11:30 a.m.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC MISSION
All masses and other activities are canceled until further notice.
EMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
All are welcome to worship and Holy Communion on Sundays, 11 a.m.
As Solomon prays for wisdom, we seek to more deeply know the treasures of faith. In today’s gospel, Jesus offers everyday images that reveal to us the reign of God; a tree that becomes a sheltering home, yeast that penetrates and expands, a treasured pearl, a net that gains a great catch. Even as we seek the riches of God’s reign, the great surprise is that God’s grace finds us first!
The texts for the eighth Sunday after Pentecost are 1 Kings 3:5-12; Psalm 119:129-136; Romans 8:26-39; Matthew 13:31-33, 44-52.
May the love of God keep you in his care this week.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule – Sunday: 10 a.m.: God’s Plan for the Ages – “The Eternal Realm”
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Movie Night at Calvary.