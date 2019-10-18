BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave.
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
One of the great attributes of God and our savior Jesus is that of mercy and compassion. Jesus expressed this in his life on Earth, not just with his disciples, but even with his adversaries. In Matthew 23, Jesus condemns his most hostile adversary, the Scribes and Pharisees. Yet at the end of His teaching, He expresses the great mercy he could show to even them. Mt 23:37 reads: “O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, thou that killed the prophets, and stoned them which are sent unto thee, how often would I have gathered thy children together, even as a hen gathers her chickens under her wings, and ye would not!” Though they had killed God’s prophets, though they were working vehemently against God, though they were working against the son of God, and even though they were about to crucify Jesus; Jesus said He would care for them like a hen does her chicks. We know that many of His audience here would reject him and his mercy. Jesus’ mercy is a great blessing, but it is only bestowed upon those who follow him.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Ave.
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Sunday: 10 a.m. John 17:1-5; “The ‘Real’ Lord’s Prayer, Part 1”
Ladies Bible Study: Monday, 10-21-19, 7 p.m. will meet at the church!
Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. Praise and Prayer meeting.
Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible Study: Week 6 Christianity vs. Religion,
“The Latter Day Saints”
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
October and Respect Life Month invites us to explore how Christ offers us hope in every season of our lives. Catholics recognize the sanctity of life in a mother’s womb as a reason for hope. Abortion is a practice hotly debated in the political arena, but to Catholics there is no question about its morality. Obviously, this loss is destructive to the child, but also the mother, father, and the rest of the family. Our understanding about abortion is backed by facts; for more information, visit www.theunchoice.com, or www.AbortionFacts.com. Our adult Catholic faith instruction classes (RCIA) meet Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. in St. Bernard’s office across from the church. Come and join us, bring your questions!
Sunday Vigil Mass is Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays, with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for doughnuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
Paul’s letter to the church in Rome is a tremendously long one, yet it was — and still is — important because it covered such important issues, and not just about God. In a time when so much of our culture seems bent on divisiveness, Paul addresses similar issues — e.g. racism, politics, and feelings of barely surviving — and encourages unity and grace in the church through God’s power and love. We continue discussing more of this long letter during October.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
During this cold fall weather, please come join us to experience a warm welcome and develop friendships with God and some of His family that will warm your heart.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S. University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, October 20, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“Wrestling with God”
Scripture: Luke 8:22-25
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Thursday, 7 p.m. Choir Practice
Community Dinner Table resumes Oct. 29, 2019. Dinner is served every Tuesday from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table Inc., is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. Our Children’s Good News Club has started again. We meet each Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. During church we are studying 1 Peter in the New Testament. Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-Day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com
“Can Others See Jesus in You?”
“I read a story recently about a preacher who liked to preach in public places: parks, street corners — wherever he could get people to listen. One day he was preaching in a park where many children were playing on the swings and slides, and the children were the only people who came to hear him. The preacher told them stories about a man who healed people, treated them with kindness and respect, and who especially loved children. However, the preacher did not tell them the man’s name.
“The children listened with rapt attention. Presently a little boy on the front row raised his hand. When the preacher acknowledged him, the lad said, ‘I know this man, mister. He lives on my street.’
“That little boy knew a humble Christian in his neighborhood who was so much like Jesus that, as he listened to the preacher’s description of Jesus’ character, he recognized Him in His follower!
“I ask myself, How many of the people living on my street can see Jesus in me? It’s a question for every Christian to ponder.”
2 Corinthians 5:17 Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.