BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN
FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Stories of the Kingdom — 10.23.22
Sermon Title: Small Beginnings
Scripture: Mt 13:31-33
Summary: When Jesus compared the kingdom of heaven to a seed that grows into a big bush and yeast that causes dough to expand, what was he trying to communicate with these word pictures? Could it be as simple as things that start out small end up really big, or can something small affect everything around it in a big way?
Sunday, we’ll take a look at these two short parables to learn how the seed and the yeast resemble the kingdom of heaven, and how this truth can transform our lives today and impact our eternity.
AWANA Kids Club
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Adult Sunday School 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Choir 10 a.m.
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
“The Trinity: names and images of God, Jesus, Holy Spirit”
Scriptures – Isaiah 45:5-6, Luke 1:29-33, John 14:26
Starting September 11 through November 20 we will be taking an in-depth look at our roots, purpose, beliefs, and practices. Curious? Got questions? That is all part of our spiritual journey!
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for October 24 to October 30.
Week 39
- Habakkuk; 2 Cor 7
- Zephaniah; Psalm 74; 2 Cor 8
- Jeremiah 1-4; Psalm 130; 2 Cor 9
- Jer 5-7; Psalm 75; 2 Cor 10
- Jer 8-10; 2 Cor 11
Join us Sundays at 10:30 am live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
ALL are WELCOME!
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m. (note time change)
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
The Apostle Paul wrote a letter to the Roman Christians in order to bring unity among this wide sampling of Christ-followers from different cultures, social strata, and religious backgrounds, all coming together under the banner of Jesus’ grace. Join us this Sunday as we are reminded that His grace is enough.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke 9:51-62; “The Great Divide”
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer meeting
7 p.m Mid-Week Bible Study: “Revive Us Now, Lord “
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible study
