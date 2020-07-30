BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us for worship and Bible study on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd.)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
All masses and other activities are canceled until further notice.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. Be careful in the heat during these summer months.
On Sunday, we will be meeting at our Calvary Bible Church for our message in Colossians chapter 2 from God’s Word, the Bible. We will have videos available on Facebook if we are able. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). We want you to seek the Lord Jesus before all else at this time. Most importantly, have your trust in Him for your salvation. He is the only one who can save you. Then serve Him in all you do.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule – Sunday: 10 a.m. – Pastor Paul Verhoeven: Guest speaker & Worship Leader; Philippians 3:12-14 “Dealing With Forgetting”
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Movie Night at Calvary
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S. University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, August 2, 2020
No in-church services this week
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings yet. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
There are several online worship services available on Facebook on Sundays. We will list them so you can choose whichever service meets your schedule. Everyone is welcome to watch any or all of them at any time.
Pocatello 1st United Methodist Church – Michael Scarlett – 10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Rockies – Duane Anders – 9 a.m.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Nancy Amos – 10:30 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church – Ruth Marsh – 10 a.m.
Roseberg 1st United Methodist Church – Dave Thompson – 11 a.m. (Former Jason Lee pastor)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and saying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
- Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
The free lunches served by the Blackfoot School District 55 to children all summer will end this Friday, July 31. Beginning Monday August 3 and running through Aug. 14, Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will serve free sack lunches to children ages 1-18. The lunches will be prepared at the church and given out in front, at 168 S. University Avenue, from 11:30–12:45. CDC guidelines will be adhered to.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather to worship and connect with God: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children is canceled for the time being due to COVID-19.
Many would say that our culture is drifting away from its moral roots. Whether you believe that drift is glacier slow or whitewater fast, the question arises: How do we live in such a culture? In the Bible there’s a letter from Paul to Titus that addresses that question. Titus found himself in a culture that was so immoral, the Greek word for lying was based on the island’s name. Join us to discover how Titus and the churches he led were encouraged to lead and live in such a culture so that their lives mattered.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our website.
We have returned to worship God in community. We are gathering together, even while we’re social distancing, wearing masks (or not), and washing our hands ... a lot. Please join us if you wish, but please stay home if you have even a hint of being sick. We are still “gathering” online through Facebook Live, though sermon times will vary between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m. You can also learn and grow during the week via our website.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.