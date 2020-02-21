CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. When school is in session, we have our Good News Club for children from preschool age to the sixth grade on Tuesdays from 6:30–7:30 p.m.
On Sundays, we have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word, the Bible. We have been studying 1 Peter in the New Testament during our church services. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. One of the big reminders of God’s Word is that anyone who put his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). “Jesus loves you.” “We love Him, because He first loved us” (1 John 4:19).
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us for Worship and Bible study on Saturday at 10:30 a m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is from www.amazingfacts.org.
“An Amazing Fact: In 1959 a British Petroleum survey crew, while looking for oil in the North African desert of Libya, spotted the wreckage of a B-24 bomber. Upon investigation, it proved to be the remains of the “Lady Be Good,” a WWII bomber that had returned from a mission in Italy but had never reached the airbase. Mysteriously, the plane was empty.
What caused the “Lady Be Good” to miss her base, landing more than 400 miles away in the north Sahara desert, has remained an unsolved mysteries and caused much controversy. Upon the first examination of the plane, Air Force investigators made some startling discoveries. First was the fact that the crew of nine was neither in the plane nor anywhere nearby. Second, the navigator made no log entries after the initial bombing mission was aborted. Third, the navigator’s equipment and charts were stored in their cases. How could the navigator give directions to the pilot with the equipment in storage?
Over a period of several years after the discovery of the plane, the bodies of all but one of the crewmen were discovered in the desert—over 80 miles from the plane. The crew apparently had parachuted from the plane as it ran out of fuel. Though a diary found in the clothes of one of the crewmen told of the harsh desert conditions and of having only a half a canteen of water and no food between them, it gave no clue as to the cause of the accident.
Proverbs 12:15 says, “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes, but he who heeds counsel is wise.” After removal from the plane and testing, all the instruments were found to be operational. One of the hypotheses is that, due to a severe tailwind that night, the plane might have passed the base earlier than expected. In this case, the crew would be forced to decide between following the radio beacon or their own calculations as to how long the trip should have taken.
Being right in our own eyes can be fatal, not only physically, but, more important, spiritually. Let us allow the infallible Word of God to be our beacon, whether it always makes sense to us or not.”
“There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” Proverbs 14:12
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, February 23, 2020
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Message: “Transfigured and Transformed”
Scripture: Matthew 17:1-9
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to 8th grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!
Friday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m. — Deadline to register for Bingham’s Got Talent
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship – Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. Knit Wits
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Pancake/Crepe Supper
Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. Ash Wednesday Service
Thursday, 7:00 p.m. Choir Practice
Do you have a talent to show off? There’s a place you can do it! The 11th annual talent show — Bingham’s Got Talent — will be Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Lyle Albertson and his Strait Country Band will perform from 6-7 p.m. The admission for the evening is $6 for adults and $4 for children. The talent show is for any person or group to show off their talent in the area of singing, dancing, playing an instrument, juggling, doing magic, giving a comedy or drama routine, or anything else. It is for people of all ages and is not limited to Bingham County residents. The deadline to register is today at 4 p.m. The registration fee is $25 per act. Prizes totaling $250 will be awarded. Tell your family and friends about it, so they can enter. Contact Tom Drysdale, event chairman, at (208) 785-3183 if you have questions.
This is one of the fundraising events that our church’s Relay for Life team, called Angels Among Us, sponsors. If you are interested in being a part of this fun team, contact Shirley Brumfield, team captain, at (208) 317-7617. We welcome new people.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45
Gather for doughnuts, fruit, and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.). Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway.
ST. JOHN’S CHAPEL
1504 W 400 S
(Sheep Trail Rd.)
Pingree ID 83221
(208) 317-2209
Ash Wednesday Mass 4 p.m.
Stations of the Cross every Friday 1:30 p.m. during Lent.
Saturday Mass at 5 p.m.
Rosary: 1st Friday of every month.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Often, when naming our children, we will give them our name. At a minimum we all carry around our family name, our last name. As we live, we gain a reputation. This reputation can become associated with the entire family and even disgrace our family name. This can lead to much disappointment and heartache for parents and the family. We all have a “black sheep” in the family we wish would just straighten up, right? As believers, there are great lessons we can learn from this. Have you considered how you look wearing the name of Christ, Christian? Do you look like Jesus, behave like Jesus, or do you look and behave more like his enemy? We certainly cannot undo past sins, but we do not have to, Jesus has provided a way to take care of that. Going forward, it is important we heed Paul’s advice in Rom 6, shall we continue in sin that grace may about, may it not be so, my paraphrase. A Christian wears Jesus’ name and we want to show honor to this name as we live. Not just confessing faith in him but pattering our behaviors after his so that we show him honor, not disgrace.
ST. BERNARD’S CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Ash Wednesday, this week, Feb. 26, is a day of fasting and abstinence for most Catholics. (Another day of fasting and abstinence is Good Friday, April 10. Some extend the fasting until the Easter vigil on Holy Saturday, Apr 11.) Most fast by eating no more than one regular and two small meals. Abstinence means not eating from meat from a mammal, like beef, pork, and chicken, and this practice continued each Friday during Lent. Thus, wearing our ashes, we begin Lent, from Ash Wednesday through Saturday, April 11. Our 40 days of prayer, penance, and fasting can help us renew our discipleship to Christ in this church tradition widely practiced since AD 313. Ash Wednesday Masses and ash distribution scheduled at St. Bernard Church, unless otherwise noted, as follows; 7 a.m. bi-lingual, 10 a.m. at the Willows, 6 p.m. in English, and 7:30 p.m. in Spanish. Ashes also distributed the same day at noon. Another Lenten activity, Stations of the Cross, a prayerful review of Christ’s steps to the Cross, scheduled at St. Bernard Church; presented in English, Thursdays at 7 p.m., and in Spanish, Fridays at 7 p.m.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Welcome
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. John 20:19-23; “Behind Closed Doors”
Ladies Bible Sudy: Monday 7 p.m., at the home of Sharon Riddle
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: 1 Corinthians: “Living for Christ in a Pagan World”
Friday: Youth Group meets at CCB 6:30 p.m.