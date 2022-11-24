ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D St.
Fort Hall
Thanksgiving is a wonderful holiday, holy day! This day centered on thankfulness reminds us of the power of gratitude to bring happiness to ourselves and others. The Blackfoot Roman Catholic community wishes to thank our pastor, Rev. José Gonzalez, for his wise, faithful leadership and his example of self-sacrifice. Thanks also to parishioners, friends, and neighbors who donate prayers, time and money in activities, education, and fundraising events this past year.
Advent begins this Sunday. Advent is a short four weeks before Christmas where Christians can count on daily prayers, calendar, or rituals using an Advent wreath to remind them to keep Christ first as they prepare for Christmas. Sunday Masses in December also feature special advent hymns, scripture readings, and prayers.
Sunday Vigil Mass at St. Bernard Parish celebrated Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 am and 1 pm at Saint Bernard Church. Daily Masses set for 8 am, Tuesdays through Fridays, at St. Bernard’s. Adoration follows Mass Fridays. First Saturday Mass celebrated each month at 9 a.m.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m. (note time change)
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
We’re taking a break from Paul’s letter to the Romans to talk about Advent, that wonderful time of year in the church calendar when we prepare our hearts and minds for Christmas. This year we’ll be discussing those iconic characters in the Christmas play, the Wisemen. While the gifts they brought may have been important to Mary and Joseph, why would they be important to us? This week we discover the importance of myrrh. Join us to learn more about this interesting substance.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247 Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Sermon Title: Being the Body of Christ
Scripture: 1 Corinthians 12:12-27
We heard from Wayne Ingram last Sunday to be “doers of the Word.” One of the things we’re called to do is to be the body of Christ. Paul exhorts us many times to love and serve one another. It is repeated many times in the New Testament about being a body together. We’ll look at several passages to help lay the foundation and talk about practical ways we can be the body to each other.
AWANA Kids Club
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
