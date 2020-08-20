JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, August 23, 2020
No in-church services this week
Scripture: Exodus 1:8-2:10; 1 Kings 8:22-30; Psalm 124; Romans 12:1-8; Ephesians 6:10-20
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings yet. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
There are several online worship services available on Facebook on Sundays. We will list them so you can choose whichever service meets your schedule. Everyone is welcome to watch any or all of them at any time.
Pocatello 1st United Methodist Church – Michael Scarlett – 10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Rockies – Duane Anders – 9 a.m.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Nancy Amos – 10:30 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church – Ruth Marsh – 10 a.m.
Roseberg 1st United Methodist Church – Dave Thompson – 11 a.m. (Former Jason Lee Pastor)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and saying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
- Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
Masses will start Saturday, August 8, at 5 p.m.
CDC guidelines will be enforced.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. School will be something to be ready for at this time of year.
This Sunday, our message will be in Colossians chapter 3 from God’s Word, the Bible. We have videos available on Facebook when we are able. We will be meeting at our church building again for our service. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). We want you to seek the Lord Jesus before all else at this time. Most importantly, have your trust in Him for your salvation. He is the only one who can save you. Then serve Him in all you do.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
August is a month full of feast days for Saints. There are more than 25 Saints, with lives of “heroic sanctity” who are honored in August, including our parish patron, St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Thursday, Aug 20. St. Mary, the Mother of God’s Feast of the Assumption, was a holy solemnity last Saturday, Aug. 15, and her Queenship in Heaven is celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, Aug 22. It is easy to find more about individual Catholic Saints, and to read more about how they are identified, the active roles they may play in our lives, or why Catholics honor and ask for the intercession of these Saints. Just go to your Internet provider and begin searching, “Catholic Saints.” These Saints are alive in Heaven and anxious to intercede for us. This month, we are not able to celebrate our St. Bernard Kermess/Festival in Jensen Grove due to the COVID virus. However, we are asking our faith community and those supporters in the wider community of the Blackfoot area to go ahead and donate based on Kermess giving in the past years. Even though we cannot hold our grand festival, the needs of our parish, the buildings, and the land remain and we must raise those funds.
Mass Schedule: Daily weekday Masses celebrated Tuesday through Friday at 8 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Adoration of the Lord in the Holy Eucharist follows the Friday Mass until 12 pm. Sunday Vigil Mass is Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Sunday Masses are 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Note: our parish encourages social distancing, masking, and hand sanitizing to limit the spread of virus. Please support our efforts when attending Mass.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday: 10 a.m. — Introduction to the book of Daniel.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: 1 Corinthians: “Living for Christ in a Pagan World” — “Spiritual Gifts.”
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
Social distancing, even as we...
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather to worship and connect with God: 10:30 a.m.
Children’s Ministry is REOPENING! Children will be excused following the time of worship in song. If your child would like to take part virtually, please contact Pastor Paul, and we can arrange for that to happen.
“Pastor Omar” will be joining us this Sunday. In addition to sharing how God is directing him and his family to serve overseas in the less than near future, he’ll also be sharing how all of us are called to share the wonderful news of the offer Jesus has for transforming our lives and world.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our website.
We have returned to worship God in community while social distancing. Masks are available if wanted, but are not required. Please join us if you wish, but please stay home if you have even a hint of being sick. We are still “gathering” online through Facebook Live, though sermon times will vary between 11 and 11:30 a.m.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.