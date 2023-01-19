HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCHPastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m.
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
Who can separate us from God’s love?! Paul asks this very important question in his letter to the Roman Christians, but what was the point he was trying to make? Join us Sunday to discover more about God’s unconditional love, and what keeps us from experiencing it in a real way.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke 12:22-34; “Hearts in the Right Place”
Monday, 10 a.m. : Women’s Bible Study; Also @ 7 p.m.
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer meeting
7 p.m. Mid-Week Bible Study: “Behold the Bridegroom”
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible study (in Romans)
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPELSheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Catholics across Idaho rely on the news and resources of the Roman Catholic diocese newspaper, The Idaho Catholic Register. You can, too! Subscribe for $20 per year through St. Bernard Church. Or you can send a check to 1501 S Federal Way, Boise, ID, 83705; or call 208-350-7554.
St. Bernard Parish sponsors the Blackfoot Community Dinner at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, Tuesday, January 31. Served from 5 to 6:30 pm. More volunteers to serve and support guests at the dinner needed. Contact St. Bernard’s office for more information at 208-785-1935; or stop by the office directly across the street from St Bernard’s Church from 10 a.m. to 1p.m., and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday Vigil Mass in Spanish at St. Bernard Parish celebrated Saturdays at 7 p.m. Sunday Mass celebrated at 8 a.m. in English at Fort Hall’s St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. English Mass and 1 p.m. Spanish Mass at St. Bernard Church in Blackfoot. Daily bilingual Masses offered Tuesdays through Fridays at 8 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Adoration follows the Friday Mass until 12 p.m. “First Saturday” Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, January 22, 2023
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
Amazing Grace...
it’s more than the world’s most popular hymn. Join us for a series about God’s grace and how it is freely given to all.
January 15 — Feb 19
Scripture: Hebrews 12:1-3
Focus: gRace — Resilience
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for January 23 to January 29, 2023.
Week 52
- Job 28-30; Revelation 18
- Job 31-33; Psalm 102; Rev 19
- Job 34-36; Rev 20
- Job 37-39; Psalm 103; Rev 21
- Job 40-42; Psalm 150; Rev 22
Join us this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
“Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and staying home if you don’t feel well.
“Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
“Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshipping regularly, and reading scripture.
“35 For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.” Matthew 25:35-36
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Gardening in the Lord’s vineyard
The snow is piling up, some 4” so far this morning. It’s odd to think about gardening at the moment, but here I am with my seed catalogs.
This Sunday we’ll be discussing gardening as we join the Lord in His vineyard — let’s aim for a bountiful harvest.
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online.
