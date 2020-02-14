CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We hope you stay safe on the roads during our snowy, and windy, winter months. When school is in session, we have our Good News Club for children from preschool age to the sixth grade on Tuesdays from 6:30–7:30 p.m..
On Sundays, we have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word, the Bible. We are studying 1 Peter in the New Testament during our church services. This Sunday we will look at God’s love. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. One of the big reminders of God’s Word (the Bible) is that anyone who put his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). “Jesus loves you.” Come and hear of Jesus and you can express your love for Him. Happy Valentine’s Day. “We love Him, because He first loved us” (1 John 4:19).
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, February 16, 2020
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Message: “Choose Life”
Scripture: Deuteronomy 30:15-20
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship – Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
Thursday, 7 p.m. Choir Practice
Friday, 4 p.m. Deadline to register for Bingham’s Got Talent
Do you have a talent to show off? There’s a place you can do it! The 11th annual talent show — Bingham’s Got Talent — will be Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Lyle Albertson and his Strait Country Band will perform from 6-7 p.m. The admission for the evening is $6 for adults and $4 for children. The talent show is for any person or group to show off their talent in the area of singing, dancing, playing an instrument, juggling, doing magic, giving a comedy or drama routine, or anything else. It is for people of all ages and is not limited to Bingham County residents. The deadline to register is Feb. 21st at 4 p.m. The registration fee is $25 per act. Prizes totaling $250 will be awarded. Tell your family and friends about it, so they can enter. Contact Tom Drysdale, event chairman, at (208) 785-3183 if you have questions.
This is one of the fundraising events that our church’s Relay for Life team, called Angels Among Us, sponsors. If you are interested in being a part of this fun team, contact Shirley Brumfield, team captain, at (208) 317-7617. We welcome new people.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
We have considered Paul’s faith and strength as he expresses them in Philippians 2:13 “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.” He precedes this with a great statement of contentment: Philippian 4:11-12, “Not that I speak in respect of want: for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content. I know both how to be abased, and I know how to abound: everywhere and in all things I am instructed both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need.” The contentment, faith, and strength in his life are astounding when we consider his situation. He did not possess great wealth, great health, nor great freedoms. At the time of this letter, he was imprisoned in Rome. How can somebody in such a destitute and difficult situation be content and full of faith and strength? Because Paul’s strength and contentment are not in the physical. At the apex of Paul’s life he states: “For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand”, 2 Timothy 4:6. When we invoke the great faith that Paul professes in Philippians 2:13, let’s not forget the focus of that faith and the price that goes along with it.
ST. BERNARD’S CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Show your love and friendship. “Valentine’s Day” Dinner Dance and Raffle at Video Mexico tomorrow. The evening for sweethearts and friends includes dinner, music, and a live band. Get your tickets for the raffle with winners drawn for the car, kayak, fancy BBQ, and more at the Valentine’s Dinner/Dance. Tickets for the dinner/dance and raffle will be sold today at the St. Bernard Parish office during regular business hours. Life Line Screening will screen for blockages or other problems with your arteries, heart, and bones at a lower cost. This community-wide service for Blackfoot held Feb. 18, from 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. in St. Bernard’s Hall. Call 1-800-772-8260 for more information. Ash Wednesday is coming. Lent begins that same day, with Masses at St. Bernard Church at 7 a.m., bi-lingual, 10 a.m. at the Willows, 6 p.m. in English, and 7:30 p.m. in Spanish. Ashes also distributed the same day at noon. Young women’s Quince classes begin Sunday, March 1, at 4 p.m.
Sunday Vigil Mass at St. Bernard Parish is celebrated Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses offered: 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass, beginning each month at 9 a.m.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com
“Robert was a seminary student preparing for the ministry. One day one of his instructors was explaining to his students the differences between the various translations of the Bible. Later that day, Robert was chatting with a friend named Fred about what he’d learned. ‘Personally, I prefer the New International Version,’ Robert said, ‘though, or course, the New American Standard Bible is closer to the original language.’
“Fred smiled, then said, ‘I prefer my mother’s translation of the Bible over any other version I’ve ever read.’
“‘Your mother’s?’ Robert exclaimed, thinking his companion had suddenly gone crazy. ‘What do you mean, Fred? Your mother never translated the Bible!’
“‘Yes, she did,’ Fred replied. ‘My mother has translated the Bible into the language of daily life for me ever since I was old enough to understand it. She translated it straight, too, and gave it its full meaning. There has never been any obscurity about her version. Whatever printed version of the Bible may say, my mother’s is always the one that clears up my difficulties.’”
Proverbs 22:6 Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it.
Proverbs 31:28 Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather for doughnuts, fruit, and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
What would it be like to befriend the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan? What kind of marriage do Prince William and Catherine have? What would it be like to have Charles, Prince of Wales, for a dad? While we can’t answer questions about Britain’s royal family, there’s a king who made an impact in all the relationships he had — King David of Israel. Join us this month as we learn good and bad lessons from King David about a wide variety of relationships.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
Starting to get “cabin fever?” Get out of the house this Sunday and join us. If you’ve never been to church, look at it as an adventure. If it has been several years, come see what might have changed. You might discover some answers you’ve been looking for ... and maybe some you didn’t know were needed.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.). Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
We now offer GriefShare, a Christ-centered support group for people who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The 13-week class meets every Sunday evening at the church from 5-7 pm, where we watch a video and share in a short discussion time. All are welcome.
At BCF we are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome. We’d love to have you.
Kids 10 and under can enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the 11 a.m. service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in the regular service for a family-friendly message.
Awana, for kids age 3 (if potty trained) through the sixth grade is on Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. There is a cost involved. Join anytime.
We also offer Youth Group, Ladies Bible Studies, as well as fellowship/Bible study groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.