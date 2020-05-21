ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd.)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
All masses and other activities are canceled until Saturday, July 18th. Mass will be held at 5 p.m.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com.
“God Answers Emergency Prayer ...”
“Near Warsaw, back in the 1700s, in the time of King Stanislaus, there lived a Polish peasant named Dobry. One winter, he fell into hard times, and food for his little family was scarce. They also got behind on their rent payments, and the landlord was about to turn them out into the cold. A pious Lutheran family, in their extremity, they knelt one morning in earnest prayer for some from of deliverance.
“As they were praying, they heard a tap at the window. Dobry opened it, and a raven which his grandfather had trained and set at liberty flew into the room. Dobry immediately noticed that it was holding a valuable jeweled ring in its beak. He took the ring to his minister, who recognized it as belonging to the king.
“Dobry returned it to the king, who, upon learning the story, rewarded the poor man. The king built Dobry a new house to be his own and gave him cattle from the royal herd. Over the door of his new cottage, they say, Dobry hung the figure of a raven with a ring in its beak.”
Isaiah 65:24
“It shall come to pass; That before they call, I will answer; And while they are still speaking, I will hear.”
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible.
On Sunday, we will be meeting at our Calvary Bible Church for our message in Ezra from God’s Word, the Bible. We will have videos available on Facebook if we are able. We wish you a great Memorial Day, May 25, 2020. Remember those who serve and have served our country in military service and other special ways. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). Also, please continue to be careful at this time of year for all of the family and friends you have that could get sick. Most importantly, seek the Lord for those who are sick that they may receive healing from Him.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
How are you and your family changing during the pandemic? Challenges facing each household due to isolation, sickness, and fear provoke anxiety. How can we live with faith, hope, and love? Masses in Idaho have resumed, and carefully, we may again praise God in His church and gratefully receive Him in the Holy Eucharist. However, outside of Mass, our daily lives need to also reflect Christ. Our Lord, as our light and salvation, shows us the way.
Inspired by the Masses we attend, we put Jesus into the center of our lives in a variety of ways. We pray more consistently each day, and given our challenges, offer daily devotions such as the Rosary and the Divine Mercy chaplet. Looking to the Bible, we read and study, also readying ourselves for Mass by studying the readings. We serve others more lovingly. We talk and listen to the people in our lives. We seek TV or online sources to inspire us with spiritual growth through information. Truly, our changes, led by Christ, and His Church, help us to be filled with hope and peace through and beyond our present times.
Masses and the Sacrament of Confession available in Blackfoot. Please call our parish office for more information at (208) 785-1935, or visit stbernardsblackfoot.org, for our safety procedures. You may also visit St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on Facebook. The times for live Masses with safety procedures, as follows: Saturday Spanish vigil Masses at 4:30 and 7 p.m.; Sunday English Masses, St. Kateri at 8 a.m., and St. Bernard, at 10 a.m.; Sunday Spanish Masses at 12 p.m. in St. Bernard, and 1 p.m., outdoors behind the Education Center behind St. Bernard Church.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, May 24, 2020
No in-church services this week
Rev. Patti Money will be preaching
Live on Facebook 10:30 a.m.
Message: “Not Yet”
Scripture: Acts 1:1-11
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings through June 15. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
Pastor Patti will be offering Facebook Live worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on our Facebook page. “Like” our page to be alerted of “Live” events and other updates (search “Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist” on Facebook).
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and saying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
We have a sharing box in the front foyer of the church. If you have a little extra shelf-stable food, you can leave it here. If you need something, please take what you need. We will get through this challenging time together by helping each other.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” A Chinese Proverb
Have you ever hiked in the mountains with a full pack? You start at the trailhead, put your pack on, and start up the trail. At that point it often feels like you have a thousand miles to go, and the pack weighs a ton. Yet once you get into a rhythm, the journey is amazing, full of marvelous sights and experiences.
At Harvest Foursquare, we’ve started down a trail to discover how to be Jesus-followers by learning from those who walked the trail the first time in the Book of Acts. Join us on Facebook, YouTube, or harvestfoursquare.org at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays as we travel this journey: “Leaving the Trailhead: Following the Path of Jesus.” As we follow His path, there will be times of refreshing, as well as pain; times of healing as well as difficulty; times of beauty as well as confusion. Yet through it all, we find it worth the journey with Jesus.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.