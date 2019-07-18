BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
Blackfoot Church of Christ
370 N. Shilling Ave.
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Visitors are welcome for all services. We meet in a little white building around the corner from Rupe’s. We hold the Bible as inspired by God (literally God Breathed) and our only authority and guide. We have Bible classes at 10 a.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday where we encourage open discussion. Our worship services start at 11 a.m. Sunday and include singing, prayer, partaking of the Lord’s Supper, and a lesson from the Bible. Please feel free to drop in and visit or contact us with any questions.
The Apostles of Jesus placed tremendous responsibility upon the Christians whom they taught. Paul instructs the Christians in Philippi to “work out your own salvation with fear and trembling”, Philippian 2:12. Here we learn from Paul that it takes effort to discern and live the truths revealed to man. There is also effort required to apply the Apostles’ teachings. One must acquire analytical knowledge but that alone does not change a person. Change comes about when the truth of the Gospel takes root in one’s heart and one begins to live according to the Gospel. Doing this fulfills a prophecy, Hebrews 10:16, “This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them.” It is important to note that the Hebrew teaching does not conflict with Paul’s teaching in Philippians, it complements it. A person’s careful study of the inspired word of God will teach Godliness, then when it is applied in one’s heart, it becomes one’s behavior. A responsibility Paul places on the Christian. No doubt God assist the Christian in this important work they are called to do; work out their salvation.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, July 21, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Living the Creative Life with God “Risk”
Scripture: Matthew 25:24-30
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, Help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services – come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Knit Wits – Dorothy Hunter’s home (343 E. 475 N., Firth — call (208) 521-3784 for directions)
The annual United Methodist Women Rummage Sale will be held Saturday, July 20, from 8 a.m. to noon in the church basement. Many nice clothes, camping equipment, books, kitchen items, bedding, sports equipment, purses, etc.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
At BCF we are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome. We’d love to have you.
It’s time to sign up for Vacation Bible School. This year our VBS will be August 1-3, from 6-8 p.m. with a family meal provided at 5 p.m. This will give more adults the opportunity to join in. It’s FREE. Sign up on our website, on Facebook, or stop in at the church.
There will be no Children’s Church for the month of July. Nursery care is available every week.
We offer Awana Kid’s Club (during the school year), Youth Group, Ladies Bible Studies, as well as Fellowship/Bible Study Groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. We have been studying in 1 Kings about the life of Elijah. You can come and hear these messages. We hope your summer is going well.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for donuts and coffee 10 a.m.
Gather to worship 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through 6th grade.
“One of the primary laws of human life is that you become like what you worship;” ~ N.T. Wright. During the month of July we will be learning about worship in our Sunday gatherings: Who do we worship, why, and how? These are important questions because we are created to worship something or someone.
Also, we will be having a special guest speaker and worship leader from Washington State. Pastors Sal and Rhonda Dimare of the Wenatchee Valley Praise Center will be joining us on Sunday, July 28. You don’t want to miss this terrific, pastoral couple.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our website.
Whether visiting one of our local campgrounds or taking a staycation during this wonderful summer weather, please come join us this Sunday.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.). Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a short driveway.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is an excerpt from the book, “A Brief History of God’s Love” (p. 121) by Jack Blanco.
“Jesus continued preaching and teaching and healing. People flooded to Him from everywhere, to the point He often had to hide from them to prevent a mob that would bring Roman attention. Christ took His messages straight from prophecy. The people should have known from studying the Scriptures how to identify Jesus as the Messiah, but they failed to grasp the messages.
As when Jesus came, humanity has reached a point in its history prophesied about in Scripture. The end of our world is coming close, and we must study and know what the Bible says so we can be prepared to know truth from error. One thing we know for sure, when Jesus comes again, no one will be confused about who He is!”
1 Thessalonians 4:16, 17. For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.