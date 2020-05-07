CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We have our Good News Club for children from preschool age to the sixth grade for the last time this spring on this Tuesday from 6:30 – 7:30 PM.
On Sunday, we will be meeting at our Calvary Bible Church for our message in Ezra from God’s Word, the Bible. We will have videos available on Facebook if we are able. We wish all who are mothers to have a great Mother’s Day this weekend. Show mom you love her. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). Also, please continue to be careful at this time of year for all of the family and friends you have that could get sick. Most importantly, seek the Lord for those who are sick that they may receive healing from Him.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, May 3, 2020
No in-church services this week
Rev. Patti Money will be preaching
Live on Facebook 10:30 a.m.
Message: “God is Our Refuge”
Scripture: Psalm 31:1-5, 15-16; John 14:1-14
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings through May 30. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
Pastor Patti will be offering Facebook Live worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on our Facebook page. “Like” our page to be alerted of “Live” events and other updates (search “Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist” on Facebook.)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and saying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
We have a sharing box in the front foyer of the church. If you have a little extra shelf-stable food, you can leave it here. If you need something, please take what you need. We will get through this challenging time together by helping each other.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” A Chinese Proverb
Have you ever hiked in the mountains with a full pack? You start at the trailhead, put your pack on, and start up the trail. At that point it often feels like you have a thousand miles to go, and the pack weighs a ton. Yet once you get into a rhythm, the journey is amazing, full of marvelous sights and experiences.
At Harvest Foursquare, we’ve started down a trail to discover how to be Jesus-followers by learning from those who walked the trail the first time in the Book of Acts. Join us on Facebook, YouTube, or harvestfoursquare.org at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays as we travel this journey: “Leaving the Trailhead: Following the Path of Jesus.” As we follow His path, there will be times of refreshing, as well as pain; times of healing as well as difficulty; times of beauty as well as confusion. Yet through it all, we find it worth the journey with Jesus.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Have you ever heard the saying that children are better seen than heard? To some degree it expresses a child’s respect for an adult. Jesus’ disciples seem to have a similar sentiment in Mark 10:13-16, where they rebuked those who brought children to Jesus, vs. 13. It seems they though children were not worthy to be in the presence of Jesus and certainly not worthy to touch Him. The Gospel writers state that Jesus is very displeased with His disciples’ response and corrects their misconception, vs. 14. He teaches them “such is the kingdom of God.” Not only are the children worthy to be in the presence of Jesus, they are the very essence of the Kingdom, not something to be tolerated, put up with, and certainly not condemned. In addition, Jesus takes up these children in his arms and blesses them, vs. 16, enforcing how important these children were. Jesus truly loves children, for his kingdom is founded on those like them, vs. 15. We too must be like children, accepting Jesus’ teachings without bias, vs. 15. When we do such, we too will be blessed, we too will be in the “arms of Jesus”. Praise God for little children and their example for us.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Rejoice! Public Catholic Masses begin Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9. See our website online for more information at stbernardsblackfoot.org under the tab “About” and scroll down for the “Pandemic Liturgy Procedures” first in Spanish, and then in English (Note: View on a laptop or other computer screen). Two masses will continue to be live streamed on Facebook. Masses also will be posted later on the website.
The reopening of our church, and new guidelines are briefly highlighted here. The total numbers of people able to attend each mass is limited. Arrive at the church early to be seated. Between each mass, the church will be thoroughly sanitized. Social distancing will be applied. Wear your own mask and bring hand sanitizer. Do not bring small children to masses at any time during this pandemic and social isolation. At home, prepare for the mass you choose by using your own bathroom facilities so you do not need a restroom during the mass. Wash your hands thoroughly at home before you leave, and after you return home from mass. TIMES (with additional masses for the weekend) are: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the church, Sunday masses are 8 a.m. at Ft. Hall, (also with these precautions), 10 a.m. and 12 noon in St. Bernard Church, and in Spanish at 1 p.m., behind St. Bernard Church and the Education Center in the grassy area. Note: Bring your own chairs and/or blankets for Mass behind the Ed Center. God is so lovingly generous with us; let us praise him reverently, and be generously loving, and cautious with each other.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is an Amazing Facts daily devotional, www.amazingfacts.org.
An Amazing Fact: Physicists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have built the world’s most accurate clock. Since aluminum is known to be a better timekeeper than mercury, the team based the clock on a single atom of aluminum. It’s accurate to one second in about 3.7 billion years.
The new clock is the second version of NIST’s quantum logic clock. It beats the NIST-F1 cesium fountain clock—the U.S. civilian time standard—which loses a second every 100 million years. But because the international definition of the second is based on the cesium atom, cesium remains the ‘ruler’ for official timekeeping. The new clock is based on a single aluminum ion, trapped by electric fields and vibrating at ultraviolet light frequencies that are 100,000 times higher than the microwave frequencies used in NIST-F1.
Jesus’ brothers once encouraged Him to go to Judea during the Feast of Tabernacles. Jesus knew the Jewish leaders sought to kill Him. His unbelieving brothers pressed Him to “show Yourself to the world” (John 7:4). But Jesus said, “My time has not yet come, but your time is always ready” (v. 6). Jesus had perfect time. He knew when to show Himself and when to hold back. His brothers were not driven by the same clock. The frequency by which Christ measured His steps was based on the signals of His Father in heaven.
How tuned in are you to the timing of God’s plans for your life?
“For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.” Romans 5:6