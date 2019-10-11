HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for doughnuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
Paul’s letter to the church in Rome is a tremendously long one, yet it was — and still is — important because it covered such important issues, and not just about God. In a time when so much of our culture seems bent on divisiveness, Paul addresses similar issues — e.g. racism, politics, and feelings of barely surviving — and encourages unity and grace in the church through God’s power and love. We continue discussing more of this long letter during October.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
During this cold fall weather, please come join us to experience a warm welcome and develop friendships with God and some of His family that will warm your heart.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
St. Kateri’s Chapel
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Nationwide Catholics celebrate October Respect Life Month. This year our theme is “Christ Our Hope: In Every Season of Life.” As Catholics, we are called to cherish, defend, and protect those who are most vulnerable, from the beginning of life to its end, and at every point in between. More information about our understanding of the dignity of every human life is available at respectlifeprogram.org/reflection. Our adult Catholic faith instruction classes meets on a new evening. Adults (RCIA) will now meet Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. in St. Bernard’s office across from the church.
Sunday Vigil Mass is Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays, with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior.We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God;that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Sunday: 10 A.M. John 16:23-33; “Approach the Father in My Name”
Ladies Bible Study: Mondays 7 p.m. at the home of Sharon Riddle.
Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible Study: Week 5 Christianity vs. Religion, “The Prosperity Gospel”
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. Our Children’s Good News Club has started again. We meet each Tuesday evening at 6:30.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. During church we are studying 1 Peter in the New Testament. Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S. University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, October 13, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“Rest”
Scripture: Luke 8:22-25
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services – Come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Thursday, 7 p.m. Choir Practice
Community Dinner Table resumes Oct. 29, 2019. Dinner is served every Tuesday from 5-6:30 p.m., for all who need a hot meal. Served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Community Dinner Table, Inc. is a public charity consisting of faith groups and friends working together to reduce hunger in Blackfoot and Bingham County.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Awana is going great! We are raising funds for The Shoe That Grows right now and planning a Fall Festival on Oct. 30. Awana is a weekly non-denominational, Christian club that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum, and we have a lot of fun too. We welcome kids age 3 (if potty trained) through the sixth grade. We meet on Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. There is a cost involved. Find out more on our website.
At BCF we are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome. We’d love to have you.
Kids 10 and under enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the 11 a.m. service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in the regular service for a family-friendly message.
We also offer Youth Group, ladies Bible studies, as well as fellowship/Bible study groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com
“And What Then?”
“Nineteen-year-old Eugene Farnsworth wasn’t happy to see the preacher coming across the New Hampshire cornfield where he was hoeing corn, but the preacher just picked up a hoe and began working beside him.
“They chatted a while, and then the preacher casually asked, ‘What do you plan to do when the crop’s in, Eugene?’
“‘I plan to get an education.’
“‘And what then?’ the preacher asked. ‘What do you want to study?’
“‘I want to be a lawyer.’
“‘And what then?’
“‘Well, I want to get married and have a family.’
“‘And what then?’
“‘I’d like to become wealthy with a large income.’
“‘And then?’
“Why, I suppose I’ll grow old.” the boy replied.
“‘And what then?’
“‘I’ll die like everyone else.’
“Straightening up, the preacher said, ‘And what then, Eugene?’
“We’ll all confront that question sooner or later.”
2 Corinthians 6:2 NKJV ... Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.