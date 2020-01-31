ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd)
Pingree, ID 83221
(208) 317-2209
Saturday Mass — 5 p.m.
Rosary: 1st Friday of every month
Fr. Gabriel Morales
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We hope you stay safe on the roads during our snowy, and windy, winter months. When school is in session, we have our Good News Club for children from preschool age to the sixth grade on Tuesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
On Sundays, we have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word, the Bible. We are studying 1 Peter in the New Testament during our church services. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. One of the big reminders of God’s Word (the Bible) is that anyone who put his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). “Jesus loves you.” Come and hear of Jesus and you can express your love for Him. Remember, February is the month of Valentine’s Day. “We love Him, because He first loved us” (1 John 4:19).
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us for Worship and Bible study on Saturday at 10:30 a m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is a daily devotional from Amazing Facts, www.amazingfacts.org
“AN AMAZING FACT: Most biblical lamps were made of clay pottery and were oval-shaped or round and were squeezed on one end to form a channel for the wick, which was normally made from flax. Oil lamps were often engraved with symbols. The most commonly used fuel was olive oil, although nut oil, fish oil, and other types of oil were sometimes used.
“Jesus advised His disciples to keep their lamps burning, to keep the light shining. This light represents the presence of the Light of the world. We need the continuous presence of Jesus, through His Holy Spirit, in order to share the gospel message with others and to prepare us for His return.
“Jesus promises a great blessing to those who consistently watch for their Master. ‘Assuredly, I say to you that he will gird himself and have them sit down to eat, and will come and serve them.’ They will be welcomed into heaven with a feast of celebration. Can you imagine being served a special dinner by the Lord of the universe?
“Though it might be tempting to sleep in the darkness, we need to stay sharp, focused, and ready for Christ’s return. After all, He is ‘coming at an hour you do not expect. (Luke 12:40). Spending time with Him in regular Bible study and prayer will keep your lamp burning bright.”
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather for doughnuts, fruit, and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
PRAYER! We often talk about doing it; we occasionally practice it around the dinner table or at our children’s bedside. But what are we actually doing? Does it matter? Join us in January as we discuss why prayer is tremendously important — its impact on us, on our relationship with God, and how prayer moves mountains and defeats the work of the enemy.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
I want to invite you to check out what it might look like to attend a church this month. If you’ve never been, check out several. Discover why and how people gather to worship a God they can’t see, or to hear somebody expound on letters, stories, and other writing genres from more than 2,000 years ago.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Our “Valentine’s Day” Dinner Dance & Raffle, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., is fast approaching! Your evening of dinner, music, dance, and fun helps us update our church building! Tickets for the raffle with winners drawn that evening, and the Valentine’s Dinner/Dance sold at the St. Bernard Parish office during regular business hours. Amazing raffle prizes include a car, but every ticket purchase brings the satisfaction of helping our church. Life Line Screening will screen for blockages or other problems with your arteries, heart, and bones at a lower cost. This community-wide service for Blackfoot held Feb. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in St. Bernard’s Hall. A few coupons are available for one free screening of your choice. Call 1-800-772-8260 for more information. A Cursillo held at St. Bernard’s Church and campus, Jan. 29 through Feb. 2 for Spanish speakers. Please pray for our parishioners and visitors in this wonderful retreat centered on Christ.
Sunday Vigil Mass at St. Bernard Parish is celebrated Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses offered 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated beginning each month at 9 a.m.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
We now offer GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group each Sunday from 5-7 p.m. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or would like more information.
At BCF, we are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome. We’d love to have you.
Kids 10 and under can enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the 11 a.m. service, except for the 1st Sunday of each month where they stay in the regular service for a family-friendly message.
Awana, for kids age 3 (if potty trained) through the sixth grade is on Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. There is a cost involved. Join anytime.
We also offer Youth Group, Ladies Bible Studies, as well as fellowship/Bible study groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, February 2, 2020
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“Do Justice, Love Kindness, Walk Humbly”
Scripture: Micah 6:1-8
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here.
If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship – Sunday School – Holy Communion will be celebrated
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
Thursday, 11 a.m. UMW — Valentines Cards, Monthly Meeting & Luncheon
Thursday, 7 p.m. Choir Practice
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
In Upper New York Bay stands the Statue of Liberty, a national monument donated to the United States by France. A placard at this monument states the following: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” Immigrants that came to America were not coming here to continue in the misery of their lives, they were looking for a release from it, a better life. They realized something was lacking in their homeland and they were searching for something better. We should know that a life patterned after the world is lacking in many ways, but one patterned after godliness is abundant. John 10:10b reads: “I (Jesus) am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” This abundant life is available for those whose life is patterned after Godly morals and through a relationship with Christ and His church. This brings many changes to a Christian’s life, just as the immigrant was faced with many changes, but it yields a truly abundant life.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Welcome
Sunday: 10 a.m. : Matthew 27:45-54; “God’s Commentary at Calvary”
Ladies Bible Study: Monday, 7 p.m., at the home of Sharon Riddle
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: 1 Corinthians: “Living for Christ in a Pagan World”