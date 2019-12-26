BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com
“Giving Love”
“Bianka Rothschild lives in a 182-family condominium in San Diego, Calif. Whenever she learns that someone in her complex is ill, she sends a cheery get-well card, signed ‘The Sunshine Lady.’ When asked why, she explains, ‘I was born in Poland. In 1939, the Germans marched into our home and told us to leave!’
“The family was forced into the Warsaw ghetto, and by 1945, only Bianka was alive. Then she was transferred to a concentration camp. The one item she still had was a tiny prayer book she smuggled into the camp.
“One night Rothschild read, ‘We have a right to the joy of giving so others may receive. We can give material things, moral support, a friendly ear, and best of all, we can give love.’
“’When I settled here,’ she says, ‘I found a way to live up to that advice. In a complex with 182 families, you have lots of nice people who sometimes need a ray of sunshine.’”
Luke 6:38 “Give, and it will be given to you: good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over. ... For with the same measure that you use, it will be measured back to you.”
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather for doughnuts and coffee: 10:00 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
Merry Christmas! As we celebrate God becoming man, there are many icons we use to remind us of Christmas truths ... and sometimes we don’t even realize we’re doing so. Lights, trees, poinsettias — these things and more remind us of different aspects of why we celebrate. Join us to discover the deeper meaning to icons of Christmas during the month of December.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.). Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
For several years now, Father José Gonzalez has given Catholics in Blackfoot a very special gift of a beautifully decorated church for the highest holy days of Christmas and Easter. A grateful parish thanks you, Father, for the gifts of our beautifully decorated church through many holy seasons. Also, thanks to all who prepared for a more meaningful Christmas by assisting or participating in Advent. Christmas remains until Jan. 12 with the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord. Also note that New Year’s Day is a Holy Day of Obligation to attend Mass, attend the vigil Mass on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m., and the New Year at 10 a.m.
Sunday Vigil Mass at St. Bernard Parish is celebrated Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily classes offered: 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays; with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass is celebrated beginning each month at 9 a.m.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We hope you had a special Merry Christmas. Now is the time to think about our New Year of 2020. We will be studying 1 Peter in the New Testament again as this year gets started.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. One of the big reminders of God’s Word (the Bible) is that anyone who put his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S
(Sheep Trail Rd)
Pingree, ID 83221
(208) 317-2209
Saturday Mass — 5 p.m.
Rosary: First Friday of every month
Fr. Gabriel Morales
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, December 29, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“Compassionate Joy”
Scripture: Matthew 2:13-23
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship – Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Tuesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
Wednesday, Happy New Year — office closed