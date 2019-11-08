BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com
“Some good, Some bad...”
“Some time ago a man said to me, ‘There are so many ideas about religion that I get all mixed up, so I’ve decided to just let the whole thing alone.’
“‘Well, my friend,’ I said, ‘may I ask you a question?’
“‘Sure,’ he replied.
“‘Your job requires you to do a lot of traveling, doesn’t it?’
“‘Yes,’ he said.
“‘And am I correct that in your traveling you have to eat in many restaurants?’
“He nodded in agreement.
“‘And,’ I asked, ‘do you find some dishes very tasty and others quite questionable?’
“‘I surely do,’ he replied.
“‘Then,” I concluded, ‘I would advise you to follow your same plan relative to religion. Stop going to all the restaurants, and simply stop eating.’
“He smiled and said, ‘Well, I guess you have me cornered.’
“It’s a fact that altogether too many people are neglecting salvation on flimsy pretexts and arguments that they wouldn’t dare use in the everyday affairs of life.”
Jeremiah 29:13 KJV And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
The Knights of Columbus Coat Drive is now on. There are large boxes for donations of new or gently used and clean coats in the entrance of St. Bernard Church and St. Kateri Chapel, and coats may also be donated at St. Bernard office. The Knights of Columbus was officially chartered by the Connecticut state legislature on March 29, 1882, and is a fraternal benefit society for Catholic men. The Order is founded on principles of charity, unity and fraternity. A bake and rummage sale coming up soon, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 starting at 10 a.m. Our parish is known for its great bakers, and the rummage sale will feature some excellent smaller collectibles and finds. Other foods are also available for purchase from St. Bernard Hall’s kitchen.
Sunday Vigil Mass Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory (small chapel) in the office; Fridays, with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, November 10, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“A Wonder-full Life: Looking Out”
Scripture: 1 Timothy 6:17-19
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
Thursday, 7 p.m. Choir Practice
Saturday, 11:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. Annual Church Bazaar and Salad Bar & Pie Lunch
Annual Church Bazaar, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Salad bar lunch featuring Chinese chicken salad and a variety of over 20 salads with choice of pie. Salad bar, drink, piece of pie $10. Sweet Shoppe will feature caramels, pies, cakes, fudge, jams and jellies, horseradish, breads and other goodies. Famous baked bread. Christmas and fall crafts including wreaths, pillows, pumpkins, etc. Dish cloths, aprons, kitchen towels, other handmade items. Thank you all for your support of this great event. Please plan on attending and get into the holiday spirit. Get a head start on your shopping.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221.
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. Our Children’s Good News Club meets each Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. unless there is a school closing for that day. Have a great start to a Happy Thanksgiving and already show a thankful heart. Remember to give God “thanks.”
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. During church we are studying 1 Peter in the New Testament. Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather for doughnuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
The Book of Romans — Paul’s letter to the church in Rome — is tremendously important for our lives today because it covered such important issues, and not just about God. In a time when so much of our culture seems bent on divisiveness, Paul addresses similar issues — e.g. racism, politics, and feelings of barely surviving — and encourages unity and grace in the church through God’s power and love. We finish learning from this profound letter this month with some ways that we can put Paul’s theories and philosophies into daily practice.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our website.
On Nov. 24, Pastor Ned Fiacco will be joining us. Pastor Ned is the founding pastor of Harvest Foursquare Church, and God has given him an encouraging word for us as we get close to our 25th year.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Ave.
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday: 10 a.m. Our guest worship leader and speaker: Frank Rios
Ladies Bible Sudy: Monday, 11-11-19, at 7 p.m. will meet at the home of Sharon Riddle
Operation Christmas Child is underway. Boxes to be shipped Nov. 17
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Movie Night at CCB — “God’s Not Dead” — Two
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave.
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Paul instructs Christians to live a spirit-filled life, Ephesians 5:18, “be filled with the Spirit.” Having just celebrated Halloween, some might think of ghosts, goblins, or even demons. Whether these are real beings or not, let’s just say that Satan is real, and he is a spirit being. So, what of the “spirit world” of Satan and the Christian. Paul gives further instructions in Ephesians 4:23-24, “And be renewed in the spirit of your mind; put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.” It is also of great interest to consider what Paul states a few verses later, Ephesians 4:27, “Neither give place to the devil.” These are profound statements when we consider some of the celebrations that have just taken place. Gathering with friends, dressing up in silly costumes, and passing out chocolate are certainly not wrong. How much of this celebration crosses the line of good fun, to something that is unrighteous, that is not of God? As servants of God, we are to be filled with the spirit of God (righteousness and holiness). Let us not give place to Satan but slam the door on the “other” spirit world.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
BCF will be offering free of charge on Nov. 20 from 6:45-9:30 p.m., Financial Peace Live as a one-night-only event, broadcast live across the country. Thousands will gather at host sites in their cities to watch Dave Ramsey and Chris Hogan teach the “7 Baby Steps” and show that anyone CAN win with money. Find out more at https://www.fpu.com/1103069
We are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome. We’d love to have you.
Kids 10 and under enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the 11 a.m. service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in the regular service for a family-friendly message.
Awana, for kids age 3 (if potty trained) through the sixth grade is on Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. There is a cost involved. Join anytime. Find out more on our website.
We also offer Youth Group, ladies Bible studies, as well as fellowship/Bible study groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.