BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us for Worship and Bible study on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible.
On Sunday, we will be meeting at our Calvary Bible Church for our message in Colossians from God’s Word, the Bible. We will have videos available on Facebook if we are able. We hope you had a great start to your summer. The Fourth of July is coming. Get ready to celebrate with your family and friends. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). We want you to seek the Lord Jesus before all else at this time. Most importantly, have your trust in Him for your salvation. He is the only one who can save you. Then serve Him in all you do.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
This Sunday we look to St. John the Baptist, who was the first person apart from Mary to recognize Jesus Christ in the womb of Mary, while in the womb of his mother! John the Baptist is the bridge between the Old Testament and the New Testament. He faithfully followed God and pointed always to Jesus Christ, the Living God. Sunday’s readings remind us to follow St. John the Baptist in his example of dedication, (Isaiah 49:1-6, Psalm 139: 1-3, 13-14, 14-15, Acts 13:22-26, Luke 1:57-66,80) “John heralded his (Christ’s) coming by proclaiming a baptism of repentance to all the people of Israel.” May we all recognize Christ, practice repentance, and follow Him first in our lives. Please note that St. Bernard Church and St. Kateri Chapel practice social distance, masking, and antiviral procedures in all Masses, Sacraments, and other meetings at St. Bernard Church and St. Kateri Chapel. Huge thanks, parish members, for faithfully following these specific procedures helping everyone in our community. Thanks also to those supporting our parish with financial donations, gifts of time, and service. Please continue your efforts!
Mass Schedule: Sunday Vigil Masses are Saturdays at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Sunday Masses are 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church.
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
All masses and other activities are canceled until Saturday, July 18. Mass will be held at 5 p.m.
Rosary: 1st Friday of every month.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, June 28, 2020
No in-church services this week.
Scriptures: Genesis 22:1-14; Psalm 13;
Romans 6:12-23; Matthew 10:40-42
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings through June. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
There are several online worship services available on Facebook on Sundays. We will list them so you can choose whichever service meets your schedule. Everyone is welcome to look at any or all of them at any time.
Pocatello 1st United Methodist Church – Michael Scarlett – 10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Rockies – Duane Anders – 9 a.m.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Nancy Amos – 10:30 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church – Ruth Marsh – 10 a.m.
Roseberg 1st United Methodist Church – Dave Thompson – 11 a.m.
(Former Jason Lee Pastor)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and staying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
We have a sharing box in the front foyer of the church. If you have a little extra shelf-stable food, you can leave it here. If you need something, please take what you need. We will get through this challenging time together by helping each other.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Unity can be difficult to achieve though we desire it in all parts of our lives: work, home, and church. Jesus, seeing disunity in his disciples, commanded them to serve one another (Luke 22:24-30) and love one another (John 15:12). Paul, in his instructions on unity began with: “… walk worthy of the vocation wherewith ye are called with all humility and meekness, with long suffering, forbearing one another in love” (Ephesians 4:1-2). At the core, these instructions involve our attitude. They involve a love and care that allows us to be considerate and respectful of others. All these attitudes are necessary for unity to exist. Notice that these attitudes are independent of one’s religious beliefs. Yes, these exist whether one agrees with another or not. This is where unity begins, our attitude toward one another. Our attitude is at the core of unity of all relationships. This applies to the church, as Paul instructs, and is also necessary in business and family relationships. When these attributes exist and abound, then the unity that Jesus wants can exist in a relationship.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather to Worship and connect with God: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children is cancelled for the time being due to the coronavirus.
Many would say that our culture is drifting away from its moral roots. Whether you believe that drift is glacier slow or whitewater fast, the question arises: How do we live in such a culture. In the Bible there’s a letter to a guy named Titus that addresses that question. Titus found himself in a culture that was so immoral, the Greek word for lying was based on the island’s name. Join us to discover how Titus and the churches he led were encouraged to lead and live in such a culture so that their lives mattered.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
We have returned to worship God in community. We are gathering together, even while we’re social distancing, wearing masks (or not), and washing our hands ... a lot. Please join us if you wish, but please stay home if you have even a hint of being sick. We are still “gathering” online on Facebook and YouTube.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (which doesn’t have a road sign yet). Follow that for half a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule – We will practice social distancing, and we are honoring the Governor’s suggestions re: re-opening of church services.
Sunday: 10 a.m.: God’s Plan for the Ages – Part 9
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and Prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: 1 Corinthians: “Living for Christ in a Pagan World.”