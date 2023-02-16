HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCHPastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m.
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
The letter Paul wrote to the Roman Christians is full of important truths for the church in Rome, and for us today. In the tenth chapter, Paul addresses a common question people of many faiths have: What is God’s will for my life? Paul doesn’t answer it for every detail, but he does address a particular part of our lives. Join us if you want to know more about what God wants you to do.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer meeting
7 p.m: Mid-Week Bible Study: Hosea God’s Love
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible study ( in Romans)
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Maybe you’ve heard the expression “Teamwork makes the dream work.” Basketball great Phil Jackson put it this way, “The strength of a team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team.” I might word it this way, “A team is a group of individuals organized to accomplish a task within a certain time frame.” No matter how you might say it, teamwork is essential to achieving success in business, sports and life!
Join us this Sunday in person or online, as we meet the original teamwork expert. We’ll save a seat for you.
AWANA Kids Club
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
