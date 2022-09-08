JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, September 11, 2022
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
“Basics of Christianity and Methodism.”
Starting September 11 thru November 20 we will be taking an in-depth look at our roots, purpose, beliefs, and practices. Curious? got questions? That is all part of our spiritual journey! This week, “What is Christianity?” and what it means to have God inside of, within your heart — Religiosity vs. Spirituality of people who follow Jesus Christ.
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for September 12 to September 18.
Week 33
- 2 Kings 15-16; Matt 21
- Isaiah 1-3; Psalm 9; Matt 22
- Isaiah 4-6; Matt 23
- Micah 1-4; Psalm 10; Matt 24
- Micah 5-7; Matt 25
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
ALL are WELCOME!
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 9:45 a.m.
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
The Church in Rome was made up of slaves and free people, men and women, Jew and non-Jews, Roman citizens and those who weren’t. This is the church the Apostle Paul wrote his letter to, addressing the many types of cultural conflict that this plurality of members had created. This conflict centered around many cultural beliefs and behaviors. Sound familiar? What does “justified” mean, how can faith help us, and how does it all connect to our current cultural climate? 2,000 years later, Paul’s words are still relevant and impactful.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke 9:7-9; 18-22– “But Who Do YOU Say HE is”
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer time
7 p.m., Mid-Week Bible Study: “Revive Us Now, Lord “
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible Study — Romans
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Series: Gospel of John — 9–11–22
Title: That You May Believe…
Scripture: John 21:19-31
Summary: On the evening of the first day, the disciples are holed up in a locked room when Jesus appears among them. He greets them and offers his scarred hands and side as evidence it’s really him. He’s alive! They can’t help but rejoice. However, one disciple was not with them, a guy named Thomas. He gets a bad rap; for the rest of history, he’s known as “Doubting” Thomas. There is more to Thomas than doubt because a week later, when Jesus shows up to him, and after seeing his scars and talking to Jesus, Thomas declares, “My Lord and my God.” If you’ve ever doubted, and I bet you have, maybe there is something you can learn from Thomas’ journey from doubt to belief.
Join us Sunday at 9 or 11 a.m. as we move back inside the sanctuary for our morning services.