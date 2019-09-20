CALVARY CHAPEL
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Blackfoot
Phone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Sunday: 10 a.m. “Spiritual Gift Abuse,” various passages
Ladies Bible Sudy: Mondays at 7 p.m. at the home of Sharon Riddle.
Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible Study: Christianity vs. Religion, week one
Release Time Classes : School year began 08-29-2019. Welcome students!
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Celebrate the Fall Harvest in Arbon Valley tomorrow! Join us at the Franciscan Sisters Fall Festival Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. All Catholics and those curious in the Catholic faith invited to a weekly discussion group at St. Bernard Church Parish Office from 6:30-8 p.m. Religious Education teachers need to attend Safe Environment Training for the protection of our youth. Classes offered Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 6-9 p.m. The first day of class for all students in Religious Education is next Sunday, Sept. 29, at 11:30 a.m. for Confirmation and 11:45 a.m for all others. There is a parent meeting for all students in sacramental classes. Contact St. Bernard’s office for more information about all classes and registration at 582 W Sexton, across from St. Bernard Church.
Sunday Vigil Mass is Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays, with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Scripture teaches us that Jesus was affected by ordinary human desires. This is one of the great teachings of Christianity, that God came in the flesh and lived as man. In scripture we find that: He hungered, Matthew 4:2, thirsted, John 19:28, He tired, John 4:6. All these are normal ordinary human desires. There is an important point that we can draw from this. Jesus being God, taught us what true meekness looks like. The definition of meekness is the ability to yield to another, even if the other is weaker. This attribute requires humility, forbearance, subjection, and the greatest of all attributes; love. In our case Jesus, being God, yielded to man by subjecting himself to these trials and even serving the very people that put him to death. Philippians 2:6-8, “Who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God:7 But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men:8 And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” Our savior is the epitome of meekness, an example for us to follow as was taught in the preceding verse of our reading Philippians 2:5 “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus.”
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221.
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. There will be church services, but not Sunday School for Sunday, Sept. 22. Come and hear Norris Ganstrum this week during the service. Oct. 8 starts our Children’s Good News Club each Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. Remember, “Jesus loves you.” Be ready for the fall season and upcoming holidays and events.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“Forgive”
Scripture: Matthew 18:21-35
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services – come as you are.
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Wednesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Wednesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Thursday, 7 p.m. Choir practice
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is taken from the book “For The Least of These” (p. 107). by Nathan Brown
“That Christians are not raising louder voices against the tide of prejudice and racism in our societies also demonstrates our theological blind spots. If we actually believe in Creation, God making human beings in His image, and Incarnation, God identifying as one of the poor, the refugees, the oppressed, the murdered and making a way of salvation for all people, we must listen, learn, and speak or risk losing our faith.
“Writing in the context of racial prejudice, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel argued that prejudice is a kind of atheism, ‘a treacherous denial of the existence of God.’ In other words, prejudice negates any pretense of trying to believe in a God who claims to have made all people in His image. Heschel continues, ‘Any god who is mine but not yours, any god concerned with me but not with you, is an idol. Faith in God is not simply an after-life insurance policy. Racial or religious bigotry must be recognized for what it is, satanism and blasphemy.
“... Prayer and prejudice cannot dwell in the same heart. Worship without compassion is worse than self-deception; it is an abomination.’”
Acts 10:28 Then he [Peter] said to them, “You know how unlawful it is for a Jewish man to keep company with or go to one of another nation. But God has shown me that I should not call any man common or unclean.”