JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, November 29, 2020
No in-church services this week.
Scriptures: Isaiah 2:1-5; Psalm 122; Psalm 25:1-10; Romans 13:11-14; 1 Corinthians 1:3-9; Matthew 24:36-44; Mark 13:24-37
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings yet. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
There are several online worship services available on Facebook on Sundays. We will list them so you can choose whichever service meets your schedule. Everyone is welcome to watch any or all of them at any time.
Pocatello 1st United Methodist Church – Michael Scarlett – 10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Rockies – Duane Anders – 9 a.m.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Nancy Amos – 10:30 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church – Ruth Marsh – 10 a.m.
Roseberg 1st United Methodist Church – Dave Thompson – 11 a.m. (former Jason Lee Pastor)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and saying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
We have a “sharing box” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
Have a joyous Thanksgiving and be as safe as you can. We may need to do things a little differently this year, but we will get through this challenging time by helping one another.
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd.)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
Mass every Saturday, at 5 p.m.
CDC guidelines will be enforced.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist fellowship.
“What’s Your Purpose in Life?”
A pastor was preparing a sermon when his nephew, John, entered the room and asked, “What’s your subject for tomorrow?”
“My text is John 18:37,” the pastor replied. “For this cause came I into the world” (KJV).
An hour later, a call came from the city hospital, informing the pastor that John had been seriously injured. The pastor hurried to the hospital, where a doctor explained that John was at the scene of an apartment on fire when he saw a group of children on the third floor crying in terror. Nearly five feet away stood another building with rows in windows facing the apartment complex.
John ran up the stairs, found a window opposite the one where the children stood, and, assisted by a friend, stretched himself across the space between the two windows. Eight children crept across their human bridge. The flames licked John’s clothes and seared his flesh. Then he fell to the pavement below.
As the minister entered John’s room, his nephew looked up, smiled and murmured, “For-this-cause-came-I-into-the-world.” That was all.
What’s your purpose in life?
Acts 20:24 “But none of these things move me; nor do I count my life dear to myself, so that I may finish my ]race with joy, and the ministry which I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify to the gospel of the grace of God.”
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We hope you enjoyed some of the fall season already. Be careful in the cold weather. Any special prayer requests can be shared with us during our prayer time at church. I hope you had a blessed Thanksgiving holiday with much to thank the Lord for in your heart. The Good News Club for boys and girls is on Tuesday nights when school is in session, from 6:30–7:45 p.m., for those in K-sixth grade.
We will be having our services online for this next Sunday due to a COVID outbreak in one of our families. We have been studying in the Psalms. Do not forget to seek the Lord Jesus as your savior this Christmas season. If you are trusting the Lord already for salvation, remember to thank Him again as your Christmas gift. We have videos available on Facebook when we are able. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). We want you to seek the Lord Jesus before all else at this time. Most importantly, have your trust in Him for your salvation. He is the only one who can save you. Then serve Him in all you do.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten son, our savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday 10 a.m. “A Thanksgiving Message”
Monday 7 p.m. Women’s Bible Study at Sharon’s house
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting
Wednesday, 7 p.m. “For Unto Us” Matthew’s Gospel
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
We are now meeting indoors on Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
We sanitize before each service with room to social distance and suggest the wearing of masks.
The message is live streamed at 9 a.m. on Facebook and our website.
We are a church of ordinary people living intentionally in our community to bring it joy through word and deed. We like to say that we take God and His word seriously, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously. We enjoy one another and love to get to know new people too.
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online and/or our Fellowship home groups that are available throughout the week.
Contact us by phone or email to find out more.
During this glorious Christmas season, we continue to pray for you, our community, our state, our country and our world.
Rediscovering Christmas: Good News In Troubling Times
Advent is a time to prepare our hearts to celebrate the coming of the true light of the world, Jesus Christ. But this season isn’t Christmas as usual. We’ve been through what is perhaps the most difficult year we can remember, and we know there are challenges looming ahead. The good news is — Jesus came to Earth that first Christmas in one of the darkest times in history ... and He’s still the light in our night now!
Nov. 29 — Finding HOPE in our uncertainties — Luke 2:22-38
Dec. 6 — Finding PEACE in our struggles — Luke 2:8-20
Dec. 13 — Finding JOY in our discouragements — Luke 1:41-55
Dec. 20 — Finding LOVE in our differences — 1 John 4:7-16
“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
1 Thess. 5:16-18
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather to Experience God’s presence: 10:30 a.m.
Masks aren’t required, but most of us wear them, and social distancing happens (during the service) because the rows are all six feet apart.
- Children will be excused following the time of worship. If your child would like to take part virtually, please contact Pastor Paul, and we can arrange for that to happen.
“’What if Christmas,’ he thought, ‘doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas ... perhaps ... means a little bit more!’” (“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”) What if indeed? During this pandemic, Christmas means hope over fear for so many of us. And in the original Christmas story, there were four people in particular who struggled with very strong fears. Some overcame, some did not. As we celebrate Christmas this month, join us to hear about those four people, and how you can have hope over fear. What fears did Joseph have? What hope did He have? Maybe you even are wondering, “Who’s Joseph?” Please join us this Sunday to find out, and leave with a little more hope in the face of this pandemic.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. So please join us to worship and stay healthy. For more information about what we believe, visit our website.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
EMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
1110 Parkway Drive
(208) 785-3304
All are welcome to worship and Holy Communion on Sundays at 11 a.m.
Stir up your power, and come! The psalmist’s plea in Psalm 80:2 has become familiar to us in the Advent prayers. Isaiah wants God to rip the heavens open. Both cry out for an apparently distant, angry God to show up, to save, to restore. When we hear Jesus describing the coming of the Son of Man with stars falling from heaven, it can sound dire and horrible, not like anything we ever hope for. But when we really look at the suffering of people God loves, we can share the hope that God would tear open the heavens and come.
The texts for the First Sunday of Advent are Isaiah 64:1-9, Psalm 80: 1-7, 17-19, 1 Corinthians 1:3-9, and Mark 13:24:37. Decorating the church for Advent and Christmas will be on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. Advent Soup Church will be on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 6:15 p.m.
May the season of Advent bring you joy and hope in the coming Messiah.