ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
Masses will start Saturday, August 8, at 5 p.m.
CDC guidelines will be enforced.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us for worship and Bible study on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. Be careful in the heat during these summer months.
This Sunday, Aug. 16, we will be having our service online with our Facebook page. Our message will be in Colossians chapter 3 from God’s Word, the Bible. We have videos available on Facebook when we are able. Next week we will meet at church again for our service. Anyone who puts his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). We want you to seek the Lord Jesus before all else at this time. Most importantly, have your trust in Him for your salvation. He is the only one who can save you. Then serve Him in all you do.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, August 16, 2020
No in-church services this week.
Scripture: Genesis 45:1-15, 1 Kings 3:3-14, Psalm 111
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings yet. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
There are several online worship services available on Facebook on Sundays. We will list them so you can choose whichever service meets your schedule. Everyone is welcome to watch any or all of them at any time.
Pocatello 1st United Methodist Church – Michael Scarlett – 10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Rockies – Duane Anders – 9 a.m.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Nancy Amos – 10:30 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church – Ruth Marsh – 10 a.m.
Roseberg 1st United Methodist Church – Dave Thompson – 11 a.m. (Former Jason Lee Pastor)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and staying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
- Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
The free lunches served by the Blackfoot School District 55 to children all summer ended July 31. Beginning Monday Aug. 3 and running through today, Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will serve free sack lunches to children ages 1-18. The lunches will be prepared at the church and given out in front, at 168 S. University Avenue, from 11:30–12:45 each weekday. CDC guidelines will be adhered to in the preparation and serving of the meals.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
This Saturday, we honor our Lord’s mother, Mary, in the Feast of the Assumption. We believe when Mary died, her body and soul was assumed into heaven, where she lives with Christ and intercedes for all humankind. “The teaching ... was dogmatically defined by Pius XII in 1950 in Munificentissimus Deus. (The) encyclical mentions many “holy writers who,(over time) ... employed statements and various images and analogies of Sacred Scripture to illustrate and to confirm the doctrine of the Assumption. ... Its status as infallibly revealed dogma rests on the living authority of the Church as the interpreter of Scripture, especially as to its comprehensiveness and overall finality.” The Catholic Church considers this Marian privilege to be “in wonderful accord with those divine truths given us in Holy Scripture.” (See https://udayton.edu/imri/mary/a/assumption-of-mary-scriptural-support.php) Why is Mary’s Assumption important to us? It gives us hope for our own personal resurrection and life in heaven! Mary’s assumption into heaven, body and soul, gives us evidence that the familial love and fidelity we practice on Earth may be recognized in heaven. Mary, the mother of our Lord, is our extraordinary exemplar! (https://catholicexchange.com/8-reasons-assumption-mary-important)
Mass Schedule: Daily weekday Masses celebrated Tuesday through Friday at 8 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Adoration of the Lord in the Holy Eucharist follows the Friday Mass until 12 p.m. Sunday Vigil Mass is Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Sunday Masses are 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Note, the 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Masses are live on Facebook each week. (Later, posted to St. Bernard website) All Mass attendees must respect social distancing, masks, and handwashing hygiene.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday: 10 a.m.: God’s Plan for the Ages – “The Eternal Realm”
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: 1 Corinthians: “Living for Christ in a Pagan World.”
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler 102 N. 350 W. Blackfoot, ID 83221 (208) 785-5798 Link_qomzjnlmLink_flulslvbGather for prayer: 9:45Gather to Worship and connect with God: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children is canceled for the time being due to COVID-19.
A guy named Paul wrote a letter to Titus, his protege, explaining how to deal with divisiveness in a church setting. Unfortunately, whether it’s in our churches or in our culture as a whole, we still need Paul’s wisdom. So over the next few Sundays we’ll be learning how to lovingly live out truth rather than just talk about it or let it divide us.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our website. We have returned to worship God in community. We are gathering together, even while we’re social distancing, wearing masks (or not), and washing our hands ... a lot. Please join us if you wish, but please stay home if you have even a hint of being sick. We are still “gathering” online through Facebook Live, though sermon times will vary between 11:00 and 11:30 am. You can also learn and grow during the week via our web site. Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.