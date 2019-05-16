JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, May 19, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Message: “Resurrection from Illness”
Scripture: Genesis 32:24-32
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children during worship. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services – come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 9–10 a.m. Confirmation Class
Sunday, 9–10 a.m. Small Group Study
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Camp Dinner and Talent Show
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Wednesday, 10 a.m. Jesus A Study
Wednesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
This Sunday after worship, we will have the Camp Dinner and Talent Show. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a nice luncheon and be entertained while you eat. A love offering will be taken to help kids go to camp.
Bethel Lutheran Church
413 North Main Street
P.O. Box 427
Firth, Idaho 83236
Pastor Paul Malek
(208) 346-6271 or (208) 589-1557
We welcome all to our service at 9 a.m. every Sunday followed by fellowship and Sunday School. Confirmation is Tuesday, May 21, at 4 p.m.
Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. In Romans 1, we hear Paul lament that he has not been able to get to Rome and “share with you some spiritual gift to strengthen you — or rather so that we may be mutually encouraged by each other’s faith, both yours and mine.” This great invitation is offered to everyone who reads this article. We would love to have you join us at Bethel to share your faith with ours. God made each one of us. He is within each person. You may not know Him but He is there and He knows you. Christ came to earth to live among us and show us “the way.” He died and was raised from the dead for everyone, including you.
“I thank my God through Jesus Christ for all of you, because your faith is proclaimed,” Paul states in this scripture. I too thank God through Jesus Christ for all of you.
Come to Bethel so “that we may be mutually encouraged by each other’s faith, both yours and mine.” God’s grace abounds when we share Him with all.
St. Bernard Catholic Church
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
St. Kateri’s Chapel
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
May and June bring more than flowers in our parish with the Sacrament of Confirmation or First Communion. Pray that these new communicants continue attending Mass and receiving worthily the highest Sacrament of the Church in the Precious Body and Blood. Pray also for our newly confirmed young adults that they may use the graces granted through the Holy Spirit to build their own and others’ faith in the church.
Mass Schedule: Sunday Vigil Masses are Saturdays at 7 p.m. at Saint Bernard Church; Sunday Masses continued Sundays at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Saint Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in St. Bernard’s Office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Masses of each month celebrated at 9 a.m.
Blackfoot Church of Christ
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
As we study various reactions to Jesus in the Gospels, the healing of the blind man in John 9 is one that epitomizes the various responses to Jesus. In this chapter, Jesus heals a man who was blind from birth. With a quick reading, we see that most everybody knew the man had been blind, therefore they all had to admit a true miracle had been performed, yet we see that many did not concede Jesus was from God. The Pharisees refused to believe Jesus because he healed on the sabbath, John 9:16. The blind man’s parents did not profess belief in Jesus because of the Pharisees, John 9:22. The formerly blind man, made this statement in John 9:33, “If this man were not of God, he could do nothing.” It has always intrigued me how that so many who walked with Jesus did not recognize that he was the Christ. In we can have similar reposes today. We can be prejudiced by doctrines of a man; the pressures of family and friends can also influence us. Then, there are those who hear and believe the word of God regardless of external influences. Truly the word of God is powerful for those who love God and who desire to know it. This coming week we have a guest preacher presenting lessons on the truth of the Gospel. Please bring an open Bible and open mind and join us in our study 7:30 p.m. each weekday evening.
Calvary Bible Church
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221.
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for Church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. We are studying in Genesis about the life of Joseph. We are seeing him as an example of how we are to live for the Lord even in spite of difficulties. Come and hear as we study God’s Word and respond to Him by obeying His Word.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.