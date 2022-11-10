JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Adult Sunday School 9-9:45 a.m.
Choir 10 a.m.
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
Guest preacher Rev. Nancy Amos
Scripture: Matthew 22:37-40
“Personal Piety”
September 11 thru November 20 we will be taking an in-depth look at our roots, purpose, beliefs, and practices. Curious? Got questions? That is all part of our spiritual journey!
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for November 14 to November 20.
Week 42
- Lamentations; Psalm 137; 1 Peter 4
- Obadiah; Jer 40-42; Ps 147; 1 Pet 5
- Jer 43, 44, 46; 2 Pet 1
- Jer 47, 48, 49; Ps 80; 2 Pet 2
- Jer 50-51; 2 Pet 3
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
Holiday Bazaar – November 12
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Salad & Pie Bar (Featuring a wide variety of salads & pies). Handmade crafts, baked goods, candy and much more! Get a head start on your holiday shopping!
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m. (note time change)
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
The Apostle Paul wrote a letter to the Roman Christians in order to bring unity among this wide sampling of Christ-followers from different cultures, social strata, and religious backgrounds, all coming together under the banner of Jesus’ grace. In chapter 6-8, Paul addresses some of the arguments against God’s grace that are still being argued today. Join us as we discuss how Jesus is enough, even when — especially when — we try and choose what right and wrong is without Him.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m.
The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Stories of the Kingdom — 11.13.22
Sermon Title: The Long Game
Scripture: Matthew 25:1-13 Summary: According to an entry at UrbanDictionary.com, “the long game” is defined as considering the future implications of current choices, thinking ahead, and being deliberate and patient. In the parable of the 10 bridesmaids, I think Jesus was trying to teach his followers that being a disciple is all about the long game. As we examine this story of the kingdom, we’ll learn what Jesus says about the end of time and the difference between wise and foolish players.
Join us Sunday as we walk through Jesus’ explanation of the long game of discipleship.
AWANA Kids Club
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton Street
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Countries at war, record inflation, and market shortages, yes, worry and fear tempt many. Yet Christian faith, hope, and charity prompt us to choose joy. Let us work to ease others by sharing our hope! St. Bernard Church is sponsoring a toy drive for Christmas, please drop off new toys to the church or office. The toys will be distributed to children in the parish and Blackfoot Community. Also new or clean, gently used coats, gloves, hats, or scarves are being collected for those needing warmth. Toys and outerwear may be deposited in the large box in the church, or at the office. Thank you for sharing.
St. Bernard and St. Kateri Mass Schedule: Saturday Vigil Mass in Spanish at 7 p.m., St. Bernard Church; English Mass at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and an English Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard. Spanish Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily bilingual Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Adoration follows Friday Mass. First Saturday bilingual Masses celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
