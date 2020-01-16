JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, January 19, 2020
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Renewing Our Baptism
“What’s In a Name?”
Scripture: Matthew 3:13-17
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services – Come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship – Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
Thursday, 7 p.m. Choir Practice
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Welcome: Pastor Paul Verhoeven, guest speaker
Sunday: 10 a.m. 2 Samuel 9:1-13; “A Resolution of Kindness”
Ladies Bible Study: Monday, 7 p.m. at the home of Sharon Riddle
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and Prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: Christianity vs. Religion
Week 12: Satanism (Anti-Christianity)
ST. BERNARD’S CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Get your “Valentine’s Day” car raffle ticket now! As a bonus, your raffle donation helps us update our church building! Raffle winners selected at our Valentine’s Dinner and Dance set for Feb. 15. Tickets for the raffle, and the Valentine’s Dinner/Dance sold at the St. Bernard Parish office. Join us in a prayer novena for life! Pray in the privacy of your home, or better, join a small prayer group beginning Jan. 21-29. Sign up online by searching “9 Days for Life.” Want to join the novena group? Contact Melinda at (208) 785-2998. Our parish is hosting the Blackfoot Community Dinner Jan. 28, from 6-8 pm. All donations of foods, service, or money to buy foods welcome! Please contact our office at (208) 785-1935.
Sunday Vigil Mass at St. Bernard Parish is celebrated Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses offered: 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated beginning each month at 9 a.m.
Blackfoot Church of Christ
370 N. Shilling Ave
Blackfoot
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
As one studies and consider the Christians in the New Testament there is a recurring theme that we can learn from. Paul states in Galatians 4:5, “that we might receive the adoption of sons.” Christians are called children of God. There are many great blessings we can consider as a child of God, but one concept that we might miss is that God does not have grandchildren. That’s right. Reading and studying the New Testament, we never find God with grandchildren. What do I mean by that? Christians succeeded and failed in their relationship with God based on their own actions. One was not condemned nor saved because of their parents. It is the individual that stands or falls before God. This was one of the obstacles the Jews had to overcome. They thought they were children of God by birth. This problem addressed in Romans chapters 9-11. Here Paul teaches the Jew that they are not saved because they are children of Abraham. This should encourage us to teach our children to love and serve God. We certainly want them to be right before God, but that is up to their own faith and actions, not ours as the parent.
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S
(Sheep Trail Road)
Pingree ID 83221
(208) 317-2209
Saturday Mass — 5 p.m.
Rosary: 1st Friday of every month.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather for doughnuts, fruit, and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
PRAYER! We often talk about doing it; we occasionally practice it around the dinner table or at our children’s bedside. But what are we actually doing? Does it matter? Join us in January as we discuss why prayer is tremendously important — its impact on us, on our relationship with God, and how prayer moves mountains and defeats the work of the enemy.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
I want to invite you to check out what it might look like to attend a church this month. If you’ve never been, check out several. Discover why and how people gather to worship a God they can’t see, or to hear somebody expound on letters, stories, and other writing genres from more than 2,000 years ago. Oh, and like I said, why pray.
Pastor Paul Loeffler
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us for worship and study on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
Also, please join us for a special event coming soon.
FINAL EMPIRE – Religious Liberty’s Last Stand
A free event starting Jan. 23 with Shawn Boonstra, Voice of Prophecy.
The United States is the wealthiest, most powerful nation that has ever existed. Its rise was no accident. It was formed out of hundreds of specific events that started 3,000 years before the adoption of the U.S. Constitution. But today, is the strength of this nation eroding? Did the Bible see it coming? Will America be history’s final empire?
Opening Session — Join us Thursday, Jan. 23 – Republic Rising
History tells us that when Christopher Columbus set sail, he already knew the world was not flat. So, what was he really doing on his quest? We’ll look at the evidence that points to Columbus’ true goals, his deep convictions, and a journey that he believed was driven by the hand of God.