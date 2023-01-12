JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, January 15, 2023
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for January 16 to January 22, 2023.
Week 51
- Job 12-14; Psalm 100; Rev 13
- Job 15-17; Rev 14
- Job 18-20; Psalm 141; Rev 15
- Job 21-23; Psalm 101; Rev 16
- Job 24-27; Rev 17
Join us this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
“Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and staying home if you don’t feel well.
“Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
“Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshipping regularly, and reading scripture.
“35 For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.” Matthew 25:35-36
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPELSheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Shining as the pinnacle of our faith is the Holy Mass. Beyond Mass, prayer, and study, other activities support our lives as Christians. Find more events posted online on St. Bernard Parish website at www.stbernardsblackfoot.org or on Facebook at St Bernard’s Catholic Church.
St. Bernard’s sponsors the Blackfoot Community Dinner at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, Tuesday, Jan. 28. Served from 5 to 6:30 p.m., this free meal gives an opportunity to socialize with neighbors and friends. Donations of foods or money to provide for the meal needed. Many volunteers required to serve the dinner. Contact St. Bernard’s office for more information at 208-785-1935; or stop by our office directly across the street from St. Bernard’s Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday Vigil Mass in Spanish at St. Bernard Parish celebrated Saturdays at 7 p.m.; Sunday Masses at 8 a.m. in English at Fort Hall in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, 10 a.m. English Mass and 1 p.m. Spanish Mass at St. Bernard Church. Bilingual Masses offered Tuesdays through Fridays at St. Bernard Parish Church with Adoration following the Friday Mass. “First Saturday” Mass celebrated beginning each month at 9 a.m.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke 12:13-21; “His Treasure, Not Ours”
Monday, 10 a.m.: Women’s Bible Study; Also @ 7 p.m.
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer meeting
7 p.m. Mid-Week Bible Study: “The Time of the Signs: Rapture”
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible study (in Romans)
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
“Transformation Takes Time”
3 B’s ... Belief, Behave, and Bring
“3 We can rejoice, too, when we run into problems and trials, for we know that they help us develop endurance. 4 And endurance develops strength of character, and character strengthens our confident hope of salvation. 5 And this hope will not lead to disappointment. For we know how dearly God loves us, because he has given us the Holy Spirit to fill our hearts with his love.” Romans 5:3-5 NLT
Join us this Sunday—in person, or online—as we explore the challenges and joys of living a transformed life, a follower of Jesus. I will be sharing 3 practices intended to help you walk your talk.
AWANA Kids Club
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
