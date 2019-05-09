St. Bernard Catholic Church
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
St. Kateri’s Chapel
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
The Gospel reading last week told us of Jesus’s exhortation to Peter (and to us) to “Feed My Sheep.” Truly, we cannot feed others if we have not been fed. We feed our own spiritual life through prayer, reading, listening, and conversation with others seeking God. Add attending Mass on Sundays, and we energize our soul and increase our desire for more spiritual “food.” Then we can feed others by our words and examples. Let us pick up our hunger for more and feed ourselves and others.
Sunday Vigil Masses are Saturdays at 7 p.m. at Saint Bernard Church; Sunday Masses continued Sundays at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Saint Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in St. Bernard’s Office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Masses celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m. at St. Bernard’s.
Blackfoot Church of Christ
370 N. Shilling Ave
208 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
One of the great passages in the Bible is found in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” We can find great comfort in this passage. After all, it speaks of the depth of God’s love for mankind. There are many questions among denominations about what it means to “believe in Jesus.” Some would proclaim it is simply making a public proclamation of faith in Him. Reading the previous 14 verses in John 3, we find our verse comes as part of Jesus teaching Nicodemus. John states that Nicodemus believed Jesus was from God because of the miracles that had been performed, verse 2, yet Jesus still required something of him. In verse 3, Jesus instructed Nicodemus that he must be born again to see (or know) the kingdom of heaven. Comparing Jesus’ instructions here to other New Testament teachings, we know that His instructions reference the Christian rebirth, baptism: Romans 6:3-6, being baptized into Jesus, rising from water to walk a new life, a new man. Did Nicodemus believe in Jesus? If he did, then he would have done exactly what Jesus instructed, be born again of the water and the spirit; references to baptism.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, May 12, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Message: “Resurrection from Homelessness”
Scripture: John 14:18-28
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children during worship. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services – Come as you are!
Saturday, May 11 – 11 a.m. – UMW Guest Day Luncheon
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 9–10 a.m. Confirmation Class
Sunday, 9–10 a.m. Small Group Study
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Wednesday, 10 a.m. Jesus A Study
Wednesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
The UMW Guest Day Luncheon will be Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. Dave Kirk, Regional Advisor for the International Student Exchange program in Southeast Idaho, will present the program. He supervises 26 high school students from Rockland to Rexburg and will bring a few of the students with him.
All ladies of the church are invited and please bring a guest.
Calvary Bible Church
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221.
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. We are studying in Genesis about the life of Joseph. We are seeing him as an example of how we are to live for the Lord even in spite of difficulties. Come and hear as we study God’s Word and respond to Him by obeying His Word..
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
Harvest Foursquare Church
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for Donuts and Coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Time for children through sixth grade.
Who is the Holy Spirit? Francis Chan calls him the “Forgotten God.” This month, while celebrating baptisms, mothers, and marriage, as well as remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and our freedoms, we will be discovering who the Holy Spirit is, and why Jesus considered so important that the disciples couldn’t follow through on Jesus’ direction until the Holy Spirit arrived.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
May has many reasons to celebrate and remember. Join us this Sunday to worship God and celebrate together.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a short driveway.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is an excerpt from the book “Journey to the Heart of God” (p 92) by S. Joseph Kidder.
Outrageous Forgiveness
“There is a story told about a man that was bitten by a dog that had rabies. The man was rushed to the hospital, and tests revealed that he, too, had contracted the dreaded disease. The doctor came in to see the man and said, ‘I am sorry to say you have rabies. Your situation is incurable and terminal. All I can suggest is that you get your affairs together as quickly as possible.’ The man was stunned. Finally, after a few moments, he summoned the strength to ask for a piece of paper and a pen, and he began to write furiously. About an hour later, the doctor came back to check on his patient. The man was still writing. The doctor said, ‘Well, I’m glad to see you’re getting your will together.’ The man looked up and said, ‘Doc, this ain’t no will. It’s a list of all the people I’m going to bite before I die.’
“If you’ve lived on this earth for any period of time, you likely have your own list of people you want to bite before you die. You cannot control the offenses that come into your life, but you can control what you do with those offenses. You can hold on to them until they metastasize into bitterness and destroy you and your family, or you can make the choice to let go of and forgive those offenses.
“I personally believe that the single greatest choice any Christian makes is whether to forgive those who wronged him or her.”
Luke 6:37, 38 NKJV “Judge not, and you shall not be judged. Condemn not, and you shall not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven ...”