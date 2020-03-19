ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
Mass and all other activities are canceled until further notice.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 AM for Sunday School and 11 AM for Church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. When school is in session, we have our Good News Club for children from preschool age to the sixth grade on Tuesdays from 6:30 – 7:30 PM.
On Sundays, we have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying the book of Ezra from God’s Word, the Bible. You can come and hear these messages. Anyone who put his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). “For as the earth bringeth forth her bud, and as the garden causeth the things that are sown in it to spring forth; so the Lord GOD will cause righteousness and praise to spring forth before all the nations” (Isaiah 61:11). Welcome to spring. May God’s praise spring from you.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for Salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather for doughnuts, fruit, and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
In the last few months, our world has been shaken more than most of us could have imagined even three months ago. The coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted our lives in a multitude of ways, creating not only inconvenience, but also fear, anxiety, isolation, and loneliness, leading to hurt, anger, and more polarization. In times like these many people will turn to religion to find solace, help, and peace. But what do you do when churches must close their doors, too.
Like most churches, Harvest Foursquare Church is wrestling with how to bring God’s Kingdom into this situation when we can’t meet in person. For this Sunday we will be holding our church services virtually, and invite you to check out our Facebook page to hear at least part of our service on Facebook Live. We will still be starting at 10:30 a.m., though our live worship experience will not be available. Please be patient with us, and any other church you might virtually visit over the next few weeks as we discover how to care for people and communicate the hope we have even in these difficult times.
Please make sure to let us know if you visit by “checking in” to our Facebook page, or you can drop us an email afterwards (info@harvestfoursquare.org) and let us know your thoughts about what was shared, or any ideas you have for future online services. And we thank you for your patience as we — and all the other houses of worship in the area — navigate these new waters with you.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
ST. BERNARD CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
As of March 17, in the Diocese of Boise, the Roman Catholic Church in Idaho, all Masses are suspended from March 21-22 through Palm Sunday, April 5. This action was taken by Bishop Peter Christensen, who also included a dispensation for all the faithful of the diocese from their Sunday obligation to partake in the Mass. This suspension may be extended as needed. Bishop Christensen also canceled other meetings and sacraments and put limits on numbers of people attending weddings and funerals. More information is available online at www.catholicidaho.org or the Facebook page, “Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise.” Bishop Christensen also included a request for the faithful to watch live-streamed Masses on Sundays and to pray the Rosary together with family for the sick and vulnerable, and for health care providers amid this crisis.
Bishop also included a prayer that can be used for a spiritual communion following the Sunday Mass: “My Jesus, I believe that You are present in the Most Holy Sacrament. I love You above all things and I desire to receive You into my soul. Since I cannot at this moment receive You sacramentally, come at least spiritually into my heart. I embrace You as if You were already there and unite myself wholly to You. Never permit me to be separated from You. Amen.” It truly goes without saying, that this will be an unforgettable Lent for us all. Please be encouraged by your faith to pray and to act to socially distance yourself and your family to slow down the transmission of this virus. Remember to “offer up” your sacrifice, stay close to the Lord, and offer help whenever possible.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, March 22, 2020
No in-church services this week
Rev. Patti Money will be preaching
Live on Facebook 10:30 a.m.
Message: “Can I Be Mad at God?”
Scripture: Psalm 22
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings through March 22. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
Pastor Patti will be offering Facebook Live worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on our Facebook page. “Like” our page to be alerted of “Live” events and other updates (search “Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist” on Facebook.)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and staying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com
“The Turn of the Table”
“During the slave era in American history a hardened old slave named Sam was being sold at an auction. A powerful-looking fellow, he was worth quite a sum. The bids kept rising, but Sam yelled out, ‘I won’t work! I won’t work!’ At last a man offered a price far above what was considered Sam’s value, and the deal was sealed.
“Sam was sullen as they drove away in the master’s carriage. He kept on saying, ‘I won’t work!’ When they reached their destination the master pointed to the servant’s quarters, but Sam said, ‘You can thrash me, but I won’t work.’
“Quietly the two stepped into Sam’s neatly arranged cabin, and the master said, ‘Here’s where you’ll live.’
“Again, Sam declared in a loud voice, ‘I won’t work!’
“‘You know that I paid a high price for you, didn’t I?, the master said.
“‘Yes, but I won’t work.’
“‘I know you won’t work, Sam,’ the master replied, ‘and you’ll never have to. I bought you to set you free. You now have your liberty.’
“Free! Liberty! Sam looked at the man who had bought him, and hot tears began to course down his cheeks.
“Then, falling on his knees, he cried out, ‘Oh sir, I am your slave forever.’
“His freedom became the opportunity to prove his love for one who had done so much for him.”
Romans 6:22,23 But now having been set free from sin, and having become slaves of God, you have your fruit to holiness, and the end, everlasting life. For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.