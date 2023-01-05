ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
“The Catholic Church proclaims that human life is sacred, and that the dignity of the human person is the foundation ... of society.” (usscb.org/beliefs-and-teachings) Nationally, January 19 and 20 mark several pro-life marches in Washington, D.C., L.A., San Francisco, and in smaller cities and towns across the U.S. The Catholic media channel, Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) provides coverage and speakers for their radio and television audiences all year about pro life topics. They also stream the January pro-life parades, prayers, and special speakers. Find this coverage on YouTube, (or the cable station, EWTN) please tune in and support the movement to recognize the dignity of all human life. Also, let us continue praying for an end to abortion and its violence against babies in the womb, and the grief of their parents.
St. Bernard’s sponsors the Blackfoot Community Dinner at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, Tuesday, January 28. Served from 5-6:30 p.m., this free meal gives an opportunity to socialize with neighbors and friends. Donations of foods or money to provide for the meal are needed, and many volunteers are required to serve the dinner. Contact St. Bernard’s office for more information at 208-785-1935; or stop by our office directly across the street from St Bernard’s Church from 10 a.m to 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday Vigil Mass in Spanish at St. Bernard Parish Saturdays at 7 p.m.; Sunday Masses at 8 a.m. in English at Fort Hall in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, 10 a.m. English Mass and 1 p.m. Spanish Mass at St. Bernard Church. Bilingual Masses offered Tuesdays through Fridays at St. Bernard Parish Church with Adoration following the Friday Mass. ‘First Saturday’ Mass celebrated beginning each month at 9 a.m.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m.
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
This Sunday we jump back into our study of the letter Paul wrote to the Roman Christians. We’re almost halfway through the letter now, but there is so much more to learn. This week we will look at chapter eight. What—or who—is the Holy Spirit, and why is He important to what God wants to do in us? Come participate and encounter the God who loves you and wants to interact with you.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, January 8, 2023
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
Theme: “Um, Thanks? What to do with unexpected gifts”
Scripture: Matthew 2:1-12
Communion will be celebrated.
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for January 9 to January 15, 2023.
Week 50
- Neh 10-13; Revelation 8
- Malachi; Psalm 2; Rev 9
- Job 1-3; Psalm 29; Rev 10
- Job 4-7; Psalm 99; Rev 11
- Job 8-11; Rev 12
Join us this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
“Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and staying home if you don’t feel well.
“Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
“Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshipping regularly, and reading scripture.
“35 For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.” Matthew 25:35-36
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
New Year—New You?
As I write this, it’s day #3 of the new year and already my resolutions are sitting next to last year’s best intentions. You ever had that struggle? They were such good and noble resolutions.
What am I to do?
James Clear, the author of “Atomic Habits” put it this way: “We find it difficult to change our habits for two reasons. We focus on changing the wrong thing. We try to transform our habits in the wrong manner.”
Put another way, the Apostle Paul, whined…
“…I want to do what is right, but I can’t. 19 I want to do what is good, but I don’t. I don’t want to do what is wrong, but I do it anyway..” Romans 7 NLT
Join us this Sunday—in person, or online, as we explore the challenges and joys of living a transformed life—a follower of Jesus. I will be sharing three practices intended to help you walk your talk.
AWANA Kids Club
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.