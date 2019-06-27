ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Save the date for St. Bernard and St. Kateri’s Kermes or Carnival, Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Jensen Grove. This huge party for the Blackfoot community provides delicious food, music, and entertainment and no entrance fee. St. Bernard and St. Kateri’s families present this party with donations only, we need you! Committees and volunteers are forming now! Please sign up at St. Bernard’s office, directly across the street from St. Bernard’s Church in Blackfoot. Try visiting and bookmarking our website at stbernardsblackfoot.org for Mass times, ministry schedules, and Religious Education, and other news.
Mass Schedule: Sunday Vigil Masses are Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses continued Sundays at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Saint Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in St. Bernard’s Office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Masses of each month celebrated at 9 a.m.
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
Here in Blackfoot we will be celebrating Independence Day this weekend, a holiday established to celebrate our freedom as a nation. This event in history brought many freedoms to this nation. One of the greatest freedoms we have enjoyed is that of worshiping God without interference from government entities. Christians can also celebrate their own independence. Not only do Christians benefit from the freedom to serve God, but more importantly, Christians are freed from the consequences of their past sins. In John 8:34, Jesus says, “Whosoever commits sin is the servant (slave) of sin.” This slavery is associated with our debt, because you see, we all have a debt from our sin that we cannot pay. A debt that only Jesus could pay. 1 Peter 1:18-19, we are redeemed “with the precious blood of Christ.” So, when we sin, we are indebted to the cost of our salvation, Jesus’ life. Knowing the price to release us from slavery was so great, one would not expect a person would want to return, but it happens. Let’s be reminded of the independence offered by Jesus to all mankind and live our lives free, free from sin and the consequences of them.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org www.jlmumc.org
Sunday, June 30, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Scripture: 2 Kings 2:1-2, 6-14; Galatians 5:1, 13-25; Luke 9:51-62
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services – come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Knit Wits – Dorothy Hunter’s home (343 E. 475 N., Firth, call 208-521-3784 for directions)
Thursday, July 4 — Happy Independence Day — Office closed
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 W. Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
The following is an excerpt from the book, “The Sonship of Christ” (p. 144) by Ty Gibson. www.lightbearers.org
“Every empire of the world rules by means of the same principle: ‘authority over’ others. By infinite contrast, the Son of Man steps on the stage of human history, not to be served, but to serve, and to give His life for those who would take it from Him. The Son of Man isn’t merely more powerful than the other kings, He is more powerful with a fundamentally different kind of power. He isn’t merely stronger on a scale of magnitude, rather His power is measured on an entirely different scale. The kings that dominate the human landscape rule by sheer force of might. Jesus rules by the sheer might of love. They take their places seated upon thrones. He takes His place nailed to a cross.”
Mark 10:45 For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Find us on Facebook, too.
Gather for donuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through 6th grade.
During the beautiful month of June, we will continue to discover more about the Holy Spirit. What does it mean when the Bible says they were baptized in the Holy Spirit? What are the gifts of the Spirit, and what — or who — are they for? Then there’s Father’s Day, a guest speaker, and we jump into July.
Also, don’t miss our Free Movie Night — June 21 at 7 p.m. Snacks will be sold, and the money used to put a float in the parade in August.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
School is out! If you are visiting from out of town on vacation, you are more then welcome to join us as we worship God and experience His presence in our lives.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.) Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a short driveway.