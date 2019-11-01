CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. Our Children’s Good News Club meets each Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. unless there is a school closing for that day. Have a great start to a Happy Thanksgiving and already show a thankful heart.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. During church we are studying 1 Peter in the New Testament. Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Tonight at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church will be All Saints Day Holy Mass, a “Holy Day of Obligation” for all practicing Catholics. All Saints Day honors the Saints of the Catholic Church. These Saints are people who lived valiant and holy lives on Earth and identified by the Catholic Church as having reached heaven. Catholics do not worship Saints, but we often ask them to pray for us because of their close relationships to God; just as anyone might ask someone close to God to pray for them. Following All Saints Day will be All Souls’ Day, Nov. 2, this day is not an obligation, but a day to pray for all of us, living and dead, to be able to attain heaven. Come on by for a bake and rummage sale at St. Bernard Hall, Nov. 16 -17 beginning at 10 a.m.
Sunday Vigil Mass Saturdays at 7 p.m. at Saint Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory (small chapel) in the office; Fridays, with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Sunday: 10 a.m. John 17:20-26; “The ‘Real’ Lord’s Prayer, Part 3”
Ladies Bible Sudy: Monday, 11-04-19, 7 p.m. will meet at the church
Operation Christmas Child is underway! Boxes to be shipped November 17
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Movie Night @ CCB — “God’s Not Dead” — One
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
Ross Ward, Evangelist
One great teaching of the Apostles is that of equality in God’s eyes. Paul stated in Galatians 3:28 “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.” We find the society of Jesus’ time was very prejudiced. Even the early Christians were prejudiced. James instructed the early church against this very thing in James 2:1, “My brethren, have not the faith of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Lord of glory, with respect of persons.” It seems that mankind has always sought ways to elevate oneself over others. Man is quite creative in this regard: social status, finances, religious views, skin color, even stature and weight. Paul and James were telling the early Christians that we are all equal in God’s eyes, therefore we are not to look down upon or belittle another. The sin of prejudice is not just about one’s race. We see that prejudice can and does exist due to social status, finances and any other measure one might want to use. It is truly a blessing that we all have equal standing before God, regardless of our race, social status, or even our stature.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com.
“Who Knows?”
“I was seated on the train with my six-year-old daughter when Annie Lou came down the aisle. She was four years old. She had long lashes and dark ringlets in her hair. I said, ‘Would you like to play dolls with us?’ She said yes, so we played dolls and visited.
“In the course of the conversation, she announced herself as Annie Lou and said she was going to a friend’s house.
“‘And where does your friend live?’ I asked.
“‘I really don’t know,’ she answered.
“‘Oh, but aren’t you afraid?’ I continued. ‘If you don’t know where it is, how will you know when to get off and where to go?’
“Annie Lou smiled her million-dollar smile and said, ‘Well, you see, I really don’t need to know all those things because I’m traveling with my grandmother, and she knows.’
“You and I don’t know everything. In fact, we don’t know very much. But that doesn’t matter because we know with whom we’re traveling, and He knows all those things.”
John 14:1-6 “Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also. And where I go you know, and the way you know.”
“Thomas said to Him, ‘Lord, we do not know where You are going, and how can we know the way?’
“Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’”
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
Thanks to everyone who helped Awana raise money for The Shoe That Grows. We were able to order 175 pairs that will go to poverty ridden places around the world through Operation Christmas Child boxes as well as missionary workers.
At BCF we are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome. We’d love to have you.
Kids 10 and under enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the 11:00 a.m. Service, except for the 1st Sunday of each month where they stay in the regular service for a family-friendly message.
Awana is a weekly non-denominational, Christian club that presents the gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum, and we have a lot of fun too. We welcome kids age 3 (if potty trained) through the sixth grade. We meet on Wednesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. There is a cost involved. Join anytime. Find out more on our website.
We also offer Youth Group, Ladies Bible Studies, as well as Fellowship/Bible Study Groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.