BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
One of the great teachings of Christianity is that Jesus was God and came in the flesh living as man. We find in scripture where Jesus was affected by ordinary human emotions: He rejoiced, Luke 10:21; He sorrowed, John 12:27; He cried, John 11:15; He cried aloud, Luke 19:41; He desired support, Matthew 26:37; and He even sought time alone, Mark 1:35. All these are normal ordinary human emotions. There is an important point that we can draw from this. We see in Jesus’ life He teaches us that even God sorrows and rejoices. God rejoices over those who seek and follow Him. We can see this emotion in the Parables of the Lost in Luke 15. Each of the parables teach that there is great rejoicing in heaven when one turns to righteousness. We also know that God sorrows over those who reject him. As Jesus approaches Jerusalem for the last time in Luke 19:41, we find that he cries aloud over the city. Jesus knows that very difficult times are coming and that for the most part the city has rejected him. This outpouring of emotion and love shows one who endured a great injury, and yet still loved those that injured Him.
CALVARY CHAPEL
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Blackfoot
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Sunday: 10 a.m. 1 Corinthians 12:31 – 13:8; “A More Excellent Way”
Ladies Bible Study: Mondays 7 p.m. at the the church Sept. 30 only.
Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday 7 p.m. Bible Study: Week 3 Christianity vs. Religion, “Roman Catholicism”
Release Time Classes: School year began 08-29-2019. Welcome students!
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship
The following is from Signs of the Times magazine, www.signstimes.com
“Following Jesus’ Instruction”
“A little girl whose sick mother had no food knelt by her bed and said, “Give us this day our daily bread.” Then she went out into the street to find out where God kept His bread. When she spotted a bakery shop, she entered and pointed to the loaves, said to the baker, “I’ve come for my daily bread. I’ll take two — one for mother and one for me.” The baker put two loaves into a paper bag and gave them to her. Then she started out the door.
“‘Stop, you little rogue; where’s your money?’ the baker demanded.
“‘I don’t have any,’ she replied.
“‘You little thief, what brought you here?’
“The girl burst into tears and said, ‘Mother is sick and hungry, so I prayed, “Give us this day our daily bread,” and then I thought God meant for me to go get it, so I came.’
“The rough but kindhearted baker said, ‘You dear girl! Take this to your mother.’ And he filled a large basket for her.”
Proverbs 19:17 NIV “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the LORD, and he will reward them for what they have done.”
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, September 29, 2019
10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“Priorities”
Scripture: Matthew 5:1-12
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services – come as you are!!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship and Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Visitation and Viewing for Mary Jones
Monday, 11 a.m. Funeral for Mary Jones
Wednesday, 10 a.m. Jesus, A Study
Wednesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Thursday, 7 p.m. Choir Practice
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for doughnuts and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to Worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
During our Sunday gatherings in September, we will be discussing Paul’s letter to the church in Rome and how it is applicable for our daily lives 2,000 years later. In a time when so much of our culture seems bent on divisiveness, Paul addresses similar issues — e.g. racism, politics, and feelings of barely surviving — and encourages unity and grace in the church. To help us understand this letter better, Pastor Jason Frakes of The Rock Church in Pocatello will be joining us on Sunday to give his input as to what Paul was communicating.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
As you get back into the routine of school and other fall activities, please consider joining us for these Sunday gatherings.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (N. 350 W.). Follow that for 3/4 of a mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway.
CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. Oct. 8 starts our Children’s Good News Club each Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. Remember, “Jesus loves you.” Be ready for the Fall season and upcoming holidays and events.
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
584 W Sexton Street
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI TEKAKWITHA CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Religious Education (RE) classes begin this Sunday, Sept. 29 for all students under 18 years old. Studies begin at 11:45 a.m. for most classes; though students in preparation for the Sacrament of Confirmation begin class at 11:30 a.m. All classes conclude at 12:45 p.m. Please pick up younger students in their classrooms. Parents and sponsors for students preparing for sacraments need to support and lead their child(ren) by attending Mass with them every Saturday evening or Sunday. Please pray for all our RE students, their teachers, and their families; that their learning opens their minds and hearts to Christ. Adults are also always welcome to attend the RCIA class for people looking into Catholicism, or for anyone who wants to know more. Various topics presented each week, questions always welcome! Newcomers encouraged to come when you can, Monday from 6:30-8 p.m. each week. Bible study for adults is each Sunday from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Education Center behind St. Bernard Church.
Sunday Masses at St. Bernard Parish celebrated Saturdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish. Daily Masses offered at 8 a.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays in the small chapel in St. Bernard Office. Friday Mass (with Adoration following) in the church, and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. First Saturday Mass celebrated beginning each month at 9 a.m.