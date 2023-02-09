HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCHPastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m.
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
The letter Paul wrote to the Roman Christians is full of important truths for the church in Rome, and for us today. In the 10th chapter, Paul makes a clear explanation of what it means to be a follower of Jesus; to be assured that you are a child of God. Join us this Sunday to not only discover what this is, but why it’s important.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Guest speaker, Richard Thome,
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer meeting
7 p.m: Mid-Week Bible Study
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible study (in Romans)
ST. BERNARD ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI CHAPELSheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Everyone has heard of New Years’ Resolutions and most of us know that our resolutions for the new year finished with January. However, some Christians skip those resolutions with a mind toward Lent. Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, and many are already making resolutions about how they want to prepare for the Easter season and beyond. Every year, maybe every day, people attempt to practice being Christians — to act more like Christ. Review your goals and desires. How will you fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, and Fridays during Lent? How will you strengthen your prayer life and refresh your charity for others? Let us be renewed in our journey with Christ.
Saturday Vigil Mass celebrated at 7 p.m. in Spanish at St. Bernard Church. Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in English at Fort Hall in St. Kateri Chapel, and at 10 a.m. in Blackfoot St. Bernard Church in English. Mass celebrated in Spanish Sunday, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses or communion services offered at 8 a.m. Tuesdays through Friday. First Saturday Mass celebrated beginning each month at 9 a.m.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
What things are you planning this year; health, relationships, finances, or something else? Consider this ... “Many plans are in a person’s heart, But the advice of the Lord will stand” (Prov.19:21). Let’s take a dive into prayer — its purpose, process and power this week as we explore the challenge one man faced in our new series Nehemiah’s Notebook.
AWANA Kids ClubAWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, February 12, 2023
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
Amazing Grace ... it’s more than the world’s most popular hymn. Join us for a series about God’s grace and how it is freely given to all. January 15 — Feb 19
COMMUNITY BRUNCH CHURCH: ALL are welcome to this ecumenical worship and potluck brunch experience. We will worship in the Fellowship Hall around tables. Sharing in the breaking of bread and eating together is part of the service.
Potluck assignment by last initial: A-G breakfast casserole; H-M fruit salad/fruit ready to serve; N-S pastries, breads, and any spreads to go with; T-Z potato-based dish/casserole. Juice, milk, coffee, tea, and hot cocoa plus serviceware provided.
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
Join us this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
“Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and staying home if you don’t feel well.
“Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
“Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshipping regularly, and reading scripture.
“35 For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.” Matthew 25:35-36
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
