HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m. (note time change)
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
The Advent Season is all about preparing our hearts and minds to celebrate Christmas. As part of our preparation this year, we'll be discussing those iconic characters in your traditional Christmas play, the Wise Men. While the gifts they brought may have been important to Mary and Joseph, why would they be important to us? This week we discover the importance of myrrh. Join us to learn more about this interesting substance.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke 11:5-13; “A pair of Parables about
Prayer”
Monday, 9 a.m. : “Bible Basics” for youth
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer meeting
7 p.m. Mid-Week Bible Study: “The Time of the Signs“
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible study (in Romans)
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Adult Sunday School 9-9:45 a.m.
Choir 10 a.m.
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
“Hope”
Scripture: Isaiah 11:1-10
Romans 15:1-13
Join your friends and family of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church as we journey through Advent 2022. Discover the grace-filled simplicity of God’s love as we lead up to the birth of Jesus Christ.
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week's readings are for December 5 to December 11.
Week 45
- Ezekiel 31-33; John 11
- Ezek 34-36; Psalm 86; John 12
- Ezek 37-39; Psalm 87; John 13
- Ezek 40-42; John 14
- Ezek 43-45; Psalm 135; John 15
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let's be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton Street
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI'S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and 418 D Street
Fort Hall
First Saturday Mass tomorrow 9 a.m. at St. Bernard Church. The Catholic Church was the first church and Catholics have contributed to western culture from the very beginnings of Christianity. St. Bernard Church hosts several events and Masses during Advent and Christmas. Catholics are asked to attend two Holy Days of Obligation. The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of Mary is Saturday, Dec. 8, at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Beautiful Christmas Masses Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m., and Christmas Day at 10 a.m. Monday. Mary, Mother of Christ, is honored as Our Lady of Guadalupe, Monday, Dec. 12, beginning with songs at 5 a.m., and Mass at 6 a.m. and more songs at 6 p.m. and Mass at 7 p.m. Posadas begin Friday evening Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and continue nightly through Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. St. Bernard’s Advent Confession Service set for Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Masses celebrated Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. in Spanish at St. Bernard Church for Sunday Vigils. Masses on Sunday, in English, at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and an English Mass at 10 a.m. followed by 1 p.m. Masses in Spanish at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Adoration follows Friday Mass.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
God Spoke — 12.4.22
Sermon Title: God Spoke
Scripture: Hebrews 1:1-4
Summary: As Christmas music plays and decorations go up, it can be easy to get so wrapped up (no pun intended) in all the trappings of Christmas that we forget to slow down and listen to the true story of Christmas. As we move towards Christmas, we want to drill down into a few glorious truths that the scriptures tell us about God’s love for people. Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 3 that as we behold the glory of the Lord, something supernatural happens, we are being transformed from one degree of glory to another!
Will you take time this December and join us as we behold the “glorious knowledge of God in the face of Christ” (2 Cor 4:6)?
AWANA KIDS CLUB
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
