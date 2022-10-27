BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN
FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Stories of the Kingdom — 10.30.22
Sermon Title: A Great Bargain
Scripture: Mt 13:44-52
Summary: A treasure hunter, a jeweler, and a fisherman walk into a … OK, not really, but Jesus uses these images to describe the kingdom of heaven. What wisdom or truth is he trying to reveal with stories of buried treasure, a pearl of great price, and a net full of good and bad fish? I’ll tell you this, Jesus isn’t telling you to be like Indiana Jones or to start diving for pearls. Here’s a hint, in Mark 8, Jesus asks, “What does it benefit someone to gain the whole world and yet lose his life?”
Join us Sunday as we walk through these word pictures and learn about the kingdom of heaven from — the King
AWANA Kids Club
AWANA is a weekly, non-denominational, Christian club ministry that presents the Gospel to children through a Bible-based curriculum. This club, ages K through sixth grade, will be held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackfoot Christian Fellowship. Registration is available online at www.blackfootfellowship.org or at our church office at 2550 Rose Road. Call 208-785-3247 or email to office@blackfootfellowship.org for more information.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Adult Sunday School 9 to 9:45 a.m.
Choir 10 a.m.
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
“Saints & Superhero Sunday”
United Methodist’s view of Creation, the human time line, and afterlife.
Starting Sept. 11 through Nov. 20 we will be taking an in-depth look at our roots, purpose, beliefs, and practices. Curious? Got questions? That is all part of our spiritual journey!
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.
Week 40
Jer 11-13; 2 Cor 12
Jer 14-16; Psalm 76; 2 Cor 13
Jer 17-20; James 1
Jer 22, 23, 26; Psalm 77; James 2
Jer 25, 35, 36, 45; Ps 133; James 3
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook. We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
ALL are WELCOME!
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton Street
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Calling all crafters and shoppers! Get ready to sell or buy now! St. Bernard Church presents a Holiday Craft Bazaar, Nov. 4–6 (Friday–Sunday) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at St. Bernard Hall, next to the church. Limited tables available to rent, please reserve yours now at St. Bernard’s office, directly across from the church. Additional information is available by phone at (208) 785-1935. St. Bernard Religious Education classes for children are in session Sundays from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Parents asked to drop off and pick up their younger children from the classrooms for the children’s safety. Prayers for the students’ increase in faith and knowledge welcome.
St. Bernard and St. Kateri Mass Schedule: Saturday Vigil Mass (Spanish) at 7 p.m., St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel (English) then an English Mass at 10 a.m. and a Spanish Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily bilingual Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Adoration follows Friday Mass. First Saturday bilingual Masses celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 am.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Dark Room Faith for Teens: 9 a.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 10 a.m. (note time change)
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
The Apostle Paul wrote a letter to the Roman Christians in order to bring unity among this wide sampling of Christ-followers from different cultures, social strata, and religious backgrounds, all coming together under the banner of Jesus’ grace. In chapter six, Paul addresses some of the arguments against God’s grace that are still being argued today. Join us as we discuss how God’s grace is the beginning of His transforming within us.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke 10:1-6;
Monday, 9 a.m.: “Bible Basics” for youth
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer meeting
7 p.m Mid-Week Bible Study: “Revive Us Now, Lord “
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible study ( in Romans)
