BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us for worship and Bible study on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd.)
Pingree, ID 83262
(208) 317-2209
Masses will start Saturday, August 8, at 5 p.m.
CDC guidelines will be enforced.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly schedule:
Sunday: 10 a.m.: Daniel: 1:3-21; “Daniel purposed in his heart”
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: 1 Corinthians: “Spiritual Gifts & Body Life.”
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, August 30, 2020
No in-church services this week.
Scripture: Exodus 3:1-15; Psalm 105:1-6; Romans 12:9-21; Hebrews 13:1-8, 15-16
Due to concerns about the coronavirus, we will not be having a “Day of the Corn” this year.
In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are not having any in-person services or meetings yet. This is so we can do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and especially its impact on our most vulnerable community members.
There are several online worship services available on Facebook on Sundays. We will list them so you can choose whichever service meets your schedule. Everyone is welcome to watch any or all of them at any time.
Pocatello 1st United Methodist Church – Michael Scarlett – 10 a.m.
Cathedral of the Rockies – Duane Anders – 9 a.m.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Nancy Amos – 10:30 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church – Ruth Marsh – 10 a.m.
Roseberg 1st United Methodist Church – Dave Thompson – 11 a.m. (Former Jason Lee Pastor)
We encourage everyone to:
- “Do No Harm” by practicing social distancing, practicing healthy hygiene, and saying home if you don’t feel well.
- “Do Good” by helping your neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
- “Stay in Love with God” by praying fervently, worshiping at home, and reading scripture.
- Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Romans 12: 12-13
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather to worship and connect with God: 10:30 a.m.
Our Children’s Ministry has reopened. Children will be excused following the time of worship in song. If your child would like to take part virtually, please contact Pastor Paul, and we can arrange for that to happen.
A guy named Paul wrote a letter to Titus, his protege, explaining how to deal with divisiveness in a church setting. Unfortunately, whether it’s in our churches or in our culture as a whole, we still need Paul’s wisdom. So over the next few Sundays we’ll be learning how to lovingly live out truth rather than just talk about it or let it divide us.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
We have returned to worship God in community. We are gathering together, even while we’re social distancing, wearing masks (or not), and washing our hands ... a lot. Please join us if you wish, but please stay home if you have even a hint of being sick. We are still “gathering” online through Facebook Live, though sermon times will vary between 11 and 11:30 a.m. You can also learn and grow during the week via our website.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
Are you looking for reliable information you can trust about anything to do with the Roman Catholic Church? Are you especially curious now with the church and political issues in our country and around the world? Our church is organized with a reliable structure of “shepherds” in the persons of our bishops, cardinals, and the pope. In the United States, when we need news, and reliable information, we can turn to our United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB.) The website has many resources, including a voter guide. Check out their website and begin to be informed! https://www.usccb.org
Mass Schedule: Daily weekday Masses celebrated Tuesday through Friday at 8 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Adoration of the Lord in the Holy Eucharist follows the Friday Mass until 12 p.m. Sunday Vigil Mass is Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Sunday Masses are 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Note: our parish encourages social distancing, masking, and hand sanitizing to limit the spread of virus. Please support our efforts when attending Mass.