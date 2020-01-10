CALVARY BIBLE CHURCH
1248 Camas St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 847-0227
As pastor of Calvary Bible Church, I share an invitation with you from our people. We would love to have you visit on Sundays at 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for church at Calvary Bible Church at the corner of Riverton Rd. and Camas St. Come and hear the Word of God, the Bible. We hope you had a special, Happy New Year. When school is in session, we have our Good News Club for children from preschool age to the sixth grade on Tuesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. We will be studying 1 Peter in the New Testament again during our church services.
On Sundays, we study God’s Word, the Bible. We have a great time of fellowship and sharing together by studying God’s Word. You can come and hear these messages. For Sunday School, we are studying the names and titles of God. One of the big reminders of God’s Word (the Bible) is that anyone who put his or her complete trust in the Lord becomes a new creature and is born of God (2 Corinthians 5:17). Remember, “Jesus loves you.”
Come and join us on Sundays to learn more about trusting God’s Word, the Bible, and trusting in Christ alone for salvation. Place your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s grace today for eternal life. Once again, I’m Pastor Dave Brunner Jr. May God keep His eyes on you and His loving arms around you.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
Near the Shell station
Phone: (208) 785-3247
Email: office@blackfootfellowship.org
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Pastor Kevin Olivarez started a series on the Sermon on The Mount that will lead us into the Easter season. At BCF we are all about helping people follow Jesus. Our Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It’s a come as you are, mild-contemporary service and a sound, Biblical message. All are welcome. We’d love to have you.
Starting back on Jan. 19, kids 10 and under can enjoy Children’s Church, with everything geared towards Christ, during the 11 a.m. service, except for the first Sunday of each month where they stay in the regular service for a family-friendly message.
Awana, for kids age 3 (if potty trained) through the sixth grade is on Wednesday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is a cost involved. Join anytime. Find out more on our website.
We also offer Youth Group, ladies Bible studies, as well as fellowship/Bible study groups at various times throughout the week. More information is available at our website.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-5798
info@harvestfoursquarechurch.org
www.harvestfoursquarechurch.org
Gather for prayer: 9:45 a.m.
Gather for doughnuts, fruit, and coffee: 10 a.m.
Gather to worship: 10:30 a.m.
Teaching time for children through sixth grade.
PRAYER! We often talk about doing it; we occasionally practice it around the dinner table or at our children’s bedside. But what are we actually doing? Does it matter? Join us in January as we discuss why prayer is tremendously important — its impact on us, on our relationship with God, and how prayer moves mountains and defeats the work of the enemy.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show His love and grace for all people. For more information about what we believe, visit our web site.
I want to invite you to check out what it might look like to attend a church this month. If you’ve never been, check out several. Discover why and how people gather to worship a God they can’t see, or to hear somebody expound on letters, stories, and other writing genres from more than 2,000 years ago. Oh, and like I said, why pray.
Pastor Paul Loeffler
ST. BERNARD’S CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton St.
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
“The Catholic Church proclaims that human life is sacred, and that the dignity of the human person is the foundation ... of society.” (usscb.org/beliefs-and-teachings) A novena for Life, a period of focused prayer, begins Jan. 21–29, sign up online for prayers and readings at 9DaysforLife.com and also look for information regarding a special day of prayer and penance, Jan. 22. Our “Valentine’s Day” raffle tickets are selling now, for prizes including a nice car and other great prizes! Get your tickets at our office on Sexton St. across from the church, or from a parishioner. St. Bernard’s will sponsor the Blackfoot Community Dinner at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, Jan. 28. Contact St. Bernard’s office if you can help, with a donation of time, money, or food, (208) 785-1935.
Sunday Vigil Mass at St. Bernard Parish is celebrated Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses begin at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses offered: 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the oratory/small chapel in the office; Fridays with Adoration following Mass at 8 a.m. in the church; and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Willows. “First Saturday” Mass celebrated beginning each month at 9 a.m.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University, Blackfoot
(208) 785-3611
E-mail: office@jlmumc.org
Sunday, January 12, 2020
10:30 a.m. Worship
11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
“Wesleyan Covenant Service”
Scripture: 2 Kings 23:1-3; John 15:1-8
The purpose of Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is to CONNECT people to Christ, help people GROW in Christ, and help people SERVE Christ. We pray that you will experience God’s love here. If you do not have a church home, we invite you to join us for worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is available for children aged preschool to eighth grade. Free child care is available. Holy Communion will be celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend services — Come as you are!
Sunday, 9 a.m. AA
Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Worship – Sunday School
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship Hour
Monday, 10 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
Tuesday, 11 a.m. Knit Wits
Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Community Dinner Table
Thursday, 7 p.m. Choir Practice
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: (208) 785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule
Sunday: 10 a.m. John 19:25-30; Luke 23:34.43.46; Matthew 27:46
“Seven Last Words From the Cross”
Ladies Bible Sudy: Monday, at 7 p.m. Jan. 13: Psalms
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Praise and prayer meeting.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bible Study: Christianity vs. Religion
BLACKFOOT CHURCH OF CHRIST
370 N. Shilling Ave.
(208) 785-6186
Ross Ward, Evangelist
In a recent news report, I heard a law enforcement officer questioned about the increase in crime. The tone was: how can you stop this violence and even why are you letting this happen? I, in every way possible, support law enforcement but let’s be realistic, they are not the source of morality. They can react to bad behaviors, the justice system can punish bad behaviors, but it is not within their ability to change society nor change what is within the heart of an individual. This is God’s realm.
God is the one who has the knowledge, ability, and authority to change the heart of individuals. God is the foundation of righteous behaviors and attitudes. God has revealed what behaviors and attitudes are right. God has the authority to establish these because he is our creator. We, as a society, have cast off God’s righteousness and look to redefine based on our own will. How do we stop crime and wrongdoing in society? It is not within the scope of Law Enforcement’s ability; it is within God. Let us always look to God for guidance. He alone knows and defines what is righteous. He is after all our Creator! Casting off His righteousness produces a morally degenerate society that degrades to chaos. God’s righteousness produces true love, joy, and peace within mankind.
BIBLE DISCOVERY CENTER
340 West Sexton
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 557-8232
Meet with us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship.
The following is taken from Amazing Facts daily devotionals:
“During World War II, some of America’s cities ordered citywide blackouts because of the bomb threat. Windows were covered with black shades, cars drove without headlights, and men were not to smoke a cigarette outside — it was said a lighted match could be seen from the air miles away. One family was instructed to extinguish the fire in their fireplace because of the glow from the chimney. The block warden warned, “One small light could change everything.”
In the darkness of that long-ago night in Bethlehem, Jesus became that one small light. He changed everything. He said, “I am the light of the world. He who follows me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life” (John 8:12). He proclaims, “You are the light of the world” (Matthew 5:14). You and I are the ones He depends on to show His love to a dying world.
“God is light; in Him there is no darkness at all. … If we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin” (1 John 1:5–7 NIV). That’s it — fellowship with one another! That’s how we share the light.